The beautiful but simple home perfect for a family

If you've spent some time here on homify and looked through a couple of our favourite projects we bring to you, you may already be convinced that prefabricated homes are fabulous. That is certainly our opinion regarding these minimal and economic viable housing options!
So, continuing on our journey of exciting prefab homes to inspire every aspiring homeowner, we bring you yet another option today that is sure to convince you of its inherent merits. The House Kiwi 4 is a modern home option perfectly suited to a nuclear family looking to create their own little haven in the suburbs. If it looks simple at first sight, that is because it is.The minimalist style of this modern home is its greatest asset, and can be customised to each family's needs. Who said prefab had to be standardised? It's all up to your personality and taste.
Now join us to inspect the foundations of this modern nuclear home that can be adjusted to each family's needs!
Here we have our first encounter with the House Kiwi 4, and as you can see, it seems like any other modern suburban home you may encounter in any number of areas across the world. The classic ground-floor design is strongly geometric and the white exterior is typical for such homes. The hip roof with brown shingles is also characteristic of suburban homes, so this model seems perfectly at home in its environment.
However, regardless of the home's classic look and traditional characteristics, it is also something above the ordinary. This design has some stylish features, such as sections of brick in the facade to contrast the white of the walls, as well as a stone-paved walkway that looks very elegant. These small and subtle additions are what sets the House Kiwi apart from others that are similar.
Here we can see the house from another angle. From this perspective we can also see the generous backyard area which forms part of the property. The House Kiwi takes up a floor area of 115.39 square meters, which is sufficient to house a small family, whilst also allowing ample free space on the plot for outdoor living and recreation area.
From this angle we can also see more of the brickwork in the facade, as well as how it contrasts with and compliments the white of the walls, whilst blending in with the brown roof. This feature is repeated in strips of brick for a plant bed, and this creates a continuity and coherence of design. The whole house and its layout on the property looks like a neat puzzle set out to suit the surrounds.
Now, let's take a closer look at the design and a little of the building's details. In this image we find ourselves on the porch of the home, which is located on the opposite side of the home than what we saw in the previous image. This space gives us a better idea of the little personal touches that can be achieved with a prefab home, and as we will soon see, the character is in all of the small details which are often overlooked but essential for creating a desired whole.
The stone flooring on this porch is the first prominent feature of the space. This material provides a sleek and cool foundation for the area, whilst also adding elegance to the otherwise strongly modern design. It also provides a welcome contrast to the brick and plaster we see in the facade.
Bright and trendy outdoor furniture graces the porch area we see here, and this can, of course, be adjusted to inhabitants' individual tastes. We can also see small details like river pebbles around the brick column, and a porcelain cat statue to individualise the space.
Lastly, we though we'd spend just a minute to take a look at the very practical and functional floor plan of this home. The house had been designed to provide the optimum layout for a four person family. We can see the rigour and commitment to efficiency that went into this project, which is characteristic of the architectural company behind it, Domy y Stylu, based in Poland. You can take a look at some of their other impressive projects we covered recently, such as this prefab perfection you'll fall in love with, and this other family home full of love and life.