The beautiful but simple home perfect for a family

If you've spent some time here on homify and looked through a couple of our favourite projects we bring to you, you may already be convinced that prefabricated homes are fabulous. That is certainly our opinion regarding these minimal and economic viable housing options!

So, continuing on our journey of exciting prefab homes to inspire every aspiring homeowner, we bring you yet another option today that is sure to convince you of its inherent merits. The House Kiwi 4 is a modern home option perfectly suited to a nuclear family looking to create their own little haven in the suburbs. If it looks simple at first sight, that is because it is.The minimalist style of this modern home is its greatest asset, and can be customised to each family's needs. Who said prefab had to be standardised? It's all up to your personality and taste.

Now join us to inspect the foundations of this modern nuclear home that can be adjusted to each family's needs!