A beautiful and cosy home in Harteveld

There is nothing quite like South African styled homes. These residences are marvellous architectural structures, in that the sensational surroundings have been into consideration to create magnificent and majestic homes that are filled with natural light and fresh air. Mossel Bay is located along the east coast of South Africa and is part of the Western Cape. It's a seaside town that has grown into a fascinating tourist destination for the sea, sights, marine wildlife and of course relaxing atmosphere. The home that we view today has been upgraded to be a modern and sophisticated villa, but it still bears the colonial style of the original design.