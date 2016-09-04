5 smart mezzanines to make your small home bigger

Sometimes the possibility for a home with two levels is very appealing and even necessary, but the height of the building in question doesn’t necessarily allow for this, making it necessary to create new areas. This is why the architects of today often rely on the very famous mezzanine.

These areas are small spaces that grow between the ground floor of your home and the first floor, and are fully equipped with the necessary features to grant you a totally new and unique place, whilst adding a modern aspect to your home’s style.