Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

17 smart, easy and affordable tricks to help clean your house

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Urban Theme high gloss white kitchen, Urban Myth Urban Myth Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Nobody loves cleaning – we love the feeling of accomplishment after seeing a clean space. Having said that though, a spotless house does unfortunately go hand in hand with hours and hours of cleaning.

Or does it? Aren’t there some super quick and easy cleaning techniques somewhere that can help us get rid of the dust and grime building up seemingly everywhere? Of course there are, and we have compiled them into a neat little article for your reading pleasure right here.

From cleaning up those kitchen counters to freshening up your shower door, see how easy a spotless house can be…

1. Vinyl-wrap those fridge shelves, and simply peel the dirty wrap off whenever need to and replace with a new one.

Kitchen remodelling in South Bristol Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects Modern kitchen
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

Kitchen remodelling in South Bristol

Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

2. Spray shower cleaner on those shower doors after every use to prevent water stains.

Feature Showers and Steam Showers, Nordic Saunas and Steam Nordic Saunas and Steam Modern bathroom
Nordic Saunas and Steam

Feature Showers and Steam Showers

Nordic Saunas and Steam
Nordic Saunas and Steam
Nordic Saunas and Steam

From bathroom designers to interior architects, have a look at our extensive range of professionals here on homify.

3. Teach the whole household (kiddies included) to clean up after themselves.

Little LEIVARS, LEIVARS LEIVARS Nursery/kid’s room
LEIVARS

Little LEIVARS

LEIVARS
LEIVARS
LEIVARS

4. Treat your home to anti-bacterial doormats (yes, they do exist).

Upper Park, Loughton, Boscolo Boscolo Windows & doors Doors
Boscolo

Upper Park, Loughton

Boscolo
Boscolo
Boscolo

5. Microwave a bowl filled with water and lime to free up stubborn grime – this also leaves your microwave smelling super fresh.

Urban Theme high gloss white kitchen Urban Myth Modern kitchen
Urban Myth

Urban Theme high gloss white kitchen

Urban Myth
Urban Myth
Urban Myth

6. Hang a plastic bag from a cabinet handle while cooking, helping you to easily get rid of food waste (remember to toss in the relevant recycling bins afterwards).

Bespoke Kitchen designed by Holloways of Ludlow Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Modern kitchen
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry

Bespoke Kitchen designed by Holloways of Ludlow

Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Use tumble dryer sheets for cleaning blinds/shutters, as they collect dust through static electricity.

Shutters Appeal Home Shading Windows & doors Blinds & shutters
Appeal Home Shading

Shutters

Appeal Home Shading
Appeal Home Shading
Appeal Home Shading

8. A self-cleaning litter tray makes life sooo much easier for you and your cat(s).

Design Kratzmöbel, cat-on cat-on Living roomLighting Wood
cat-on

cat-on
cat-on
cat-on

9. Scented candles can cut through those stale smells on those days when you didn’t have time for a proper clean.

Home Staging Como Vender una Vivienda Eficazmente, Markham Stagers Markham Stagers Living room White
Markham Stagers

Markham Stagers
Markham Stagers
Markham Stagers

10. Prevent limescale build-up by treating your bathroom taps and shower head to a weekly wipe with a vinegar-soaked cloth.

homify BathroomBathtubs & showers
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. Dust mite covers underneath your regular pillow cases keep those pillows nice and fresh.

Najaarscollectie Bedtextiel , Koninklijke Auping b.v. Koninklijke Auping b.v. BedroomTextiles
Koninklijke Auping b.v.

Koninklijke Auping b.v.
Koninklijke Auping b.v.
Koninklijke Auping b.v.

12. Sprinkle baking soda over your mattress, wait at least 30 minutes, then vacuum (adding some essential oils afterwards couldn’t hurt either).

Roman House, The Manser Practice Architects + Designers The Manser Practice Architects + Designers Modern style bedroom
The Manser Practice Architects + Designers

Roman House

The Manser Practice Architects + Designers
The Manser Practice Architects + Designers
The Manser Practice Architects + Designers

13. Prevent sticky keyboard keys by wiping your keyboard with a clean cloth after every use – don’t forget the monitor.

Midcentury Modern Desk in Solid Ash Biggs & Quail Study/officeDesks
Biggs &amp; Quail

Midcentury Modern Desk in Solid Ash

Biggs & Quail
Biggs &amp; Quail
Biggs & Quail

14. Treat your sofa to a monthly vacuum to get rid of any pet hair and crumbs. Some baking soda will also help get rid of those stale smells.

Ashley Road, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern living room
Concept Eight Architects

Ashley Road

Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

15. Faced with a muddy bike? Hose it down as soon as possible to avoid a difficult cleaning process once that mud hardens.

An Extraordinary Garage Makever with wall cabinets and bike storage Garageflex Garage/shed White garage storage,wall storage,bike storage,golf,bikes,cycling,workbench,resin floor,garage floor,flooring,garage,garageflex
Garageflex

An Extraordinary Garage Makever with wall cabinets and bike storage

Garageflex
Garageflex
Garageflex

16. Open up all the windows on sunny days to freshen up your home, blow out the cobwebs, and naturally remove dust.

Georgian Conservatory Vale Garden Houses Classic style conservatory
Vale Garden Houses

Georgian Conservatory

Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses

17. Wait until all embers have cooled off, then vacuum those ashes out of your fire – much easier than using a dustpan!

Chalet Gstaad, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Living room
Ardesia Design

Chalet Gstaad

Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

Interested in more cleaning tips? Of course you are… check out: Things you need to throw out right now.

5 home design ideas with photos and plans to copy
Got any other helpful hints for keeping that home spotless? We’d love to hear them...

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks