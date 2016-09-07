​The Bushveld home that's everything you've dreamed of

From Asia to Scandinavia, and from classic structures to rustic designs, homify 360° is your daily source of architectural discoveries worldwide.
Today’s highlight takes us to good ol’ South Africa to take a peek at a modern residence that couldn’t bear the thought of shutting out the surrounding bushveld landscape. So, instead it opted for windows, large glass doors, and even parts of the walls to be covered in glass to bring in as much of the lush landscape as possible.
Want to take a look?
An artistic rendering shows us how wonderfully open the house looks from the back. An open terrace welcomes us and lures us further inside. This open design allows for the house to be integrated with the natural environment surrounding it, thereby blurring the lines between interior setting and exterior scenery.
As seen from the side, the bulk of the house is stylish broken down by creating different wings, each one adorned with raw materials to contrast splendidly with the lushness of the natural landscape.
Concrete and exposed brick add a wonderful look that seems to be a mixture between rustic, modern, and industrial, further accentuated by bringing in surfaces of metal and glass.
Time to see what the interiors have to offer!
As promised, the house treats us to awestruck views of the surrounding bushveld, stretching out into the horizon.
To make the interiors feel more spacious (not that anybody could call this residence ‘small’), an open-plan layout was opted for, seamlessly blending the living room, dining room, and kitchen together.
Light filters in from just about every available surface, lighting up those materials and creating a delicious interplay between light and shadow on those exposed brick walls.
We are certain that nobody would have any qualms about being on cooking duty in this kitchen, as long as that landscape view in the distance is there to accompany them.
In addition to the interesting materials used here (who wouldn’t love red brick mixed with white marble?), the kitchen also presents more than adequate space for cooking and storage.
Our favourite feature in here? Most definitely that timber-clad peninsula behind the island, offering up a quaint and informal dining space for the family to enjoy their meal – and their view.
One last look before we conclude our tour – and it’s back out onto that spacious patio. From this angle, we can see that ample lawn space have ensured that a splash pool became part of the package, neatly adding to the decadence of the back yard.
Due to the fact that no fences or security walls were added (a rarity in South Africa), taking a dip in that pool (or even lounging on that patio) could feel as if one was like relaxing in the wild and untamed nature of Africa’s bushveld.
A most splendid design job that ticks off all the boxes of functionality, practicality, and most definitely attractiveness.
