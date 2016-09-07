Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​The Bushveld home that's everything you've dreamed of

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
House Likweti, ENDesigns Architectural Studio ENDesigns Architectural Studio
Loading admin actions …

From Asia to Scandinavia, and from classic structures to rustic designs, homify 360° is your daily source of architectural discoveries worldwide. 

Today’s highlight takes us to good ol’ South Africa to take a peek at a modern residence that couldn’t bear the thought of shutting out the surrounding bushveld landscape. So, instead it opted for windows, large glass doors, and even parts of the walls to be covered in glass to bring in as much of the lush landscape as possible. 

Want to take a look?

An open vision

View towards Verandah ENDesigns Architectural Studio verandah,steel,concrete,steps,gabion walls,
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

View towards Verandah

ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

An artistic rendering shows us how wonderfully open the house looks from the back. An open terrace welcomes us and lures us further inside. This open design allows for the house to be integrated with the natural environment surrounding it, thereby blurring the lines between interior setting and exterior scenery. 

From landscape designers to expert tilers, we have them all here on homify, and much more. Check out our professionals page.

A mixture of materials

View Towards Verandah ENDesigns Architectural Studio verandah,steel,concrete,steps,gabion walls,
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

View Towards Verandah

ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

As seen from the side, the bulk of the house is stylish broken down by creating different wings, each one adorned with raw materials to contrast splendidly with the lushness of the natural landscape. 

Concrete and exposed brick add a wonderful look that seems to be a mixture between rustic, modern, and industrial, further accentuated by bringing in surfaces of metal and glass.

Time to see what the interiors have to offer!

Light and very spacious

View towards Living Area ENDesigns Architectural Studio open-plan,modern,minimalistic,face brick,interior,steel,open trusses,glass
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

View towards Living Area

ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

As promised, the house treats us to awestruck views of the surrounding bushveld, stretching out into the horizon. 

To make the interiors feel more spacious (not that anybody could call this residence ‘small’), an open-plan layout was opted for, seamlessly blending the living room, dining room, and kitchen together. 

Light filters in from just about every available surface, lighting up those materials and creating a delicious interplay between light and shadow on those exposed brick walls.

Cooking with a view

View from Kitchen ENDesigns Architectural Studio kitchen,open-plan,modern,minimalistic,face brick,interior,steel,open trusses
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

View from Kitchen

ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

We are certain that nobody would have any qualms about being on cooking duty in this kitchen, as long as that landscape view in the distance is there to accompany them. 

In addition to the interesting materials used here (who wouldn’t love red brick mixed with white marble?), the kitchen also presents more than adequate space for cooking and storage.

Our favourite feature in here? Most definitely that timber-clad peninsula behind the island, offering up a quaint and informal dining space for the family to enjoy their meal – and their view.

The raw appeal of the back yard

View towards Verandah ENDesigns Architectural Studio verandah,steel,concrete,steps,gabion walls,
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

View towards Verandah

ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

One last look before we conclude our tour – and it’s back out onto that spacious patio. From this angle, we can see that ample lawn space have ensured that a splash pool became part of the package, neatly adding to the decadence of the back yard. 

Due to the fact that no fences or security walls were added (a rarity in South Africa), taking a dip in that pool (or even lounging on that patio) could feel as if one was like relaxing in the wild and untamed nature of Africa’s bushveld.

A most splendid design job that ticks off all the boxes of functionality, practicality, and most definitely attractiveness. 

Speaking of beautiful views, be sure to take a look at: The breathtaking home that anyone would die for.

32 easy ways to improve your home on a tight budget
We love it, but can’t speak for everyone. So tell us what you think about this house...

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks