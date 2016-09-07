A South African home full of life and beauty

South Africa is no stranger when it comes to architectural geniuses, as our range of local architectural designers and creations showcased here on homify proves. And on that note we have another design to flaunt today – an ultra modern residence by Spiro Couyadis Architects.
Using an abundance of materials to create character and contrast, our team conjured up a dream-like vision of modern quality that flaunts open spaces, quality surfaces, and a fabulous mixture of elegance and charm.
Let’s get right to it!
As noted, the house presents a beautiful mixture of high-quality materials, so why not kick off with a closer look at some of them? Here we get to see a part of the backyard patio, where stone, concrete, rock, wood, and other surfaces combine to form an unforgettable vision.
Definitely of the modern style, this residence likes to keep it interesting by incorporating unique touches, such as rustic designs and bohemian pieces.
Things can only get more fascinating from here!
Elegance found a new address with this residence. The back yard presents a stylish spot for a range of activities: from socialising with family to entertaining the friends, and from practising laps in the pool to just plain old-fashioned lounging in the sun.
Pale neutrals adorn the majority of surfaces, making the layout seem more bright and clean, and letting that bright blue swimming pool become reminiscent of the ocean next to a white-sanded beach.
These homeowners most definitely know the secret to keeping a house uncluttered – refrain from keeping too many décor pieces and furniture elements!
As we can see, although the interiors aren’t of the minimalist style, they still like to keep the number of keepsakes and furniture as low-key as possible. But an interesting combination of colours and textures ensure that this home is light years removed from seeming ‘dull’ or ‘empty’.
Typical of the modern style, the interiors flaunt an open-style layout; here we take a look at the living room and kitchen share the same floor, with an informal little dining space in-between the two.
An ultra modern fireplace serves as the space divider between the living room and the dining area, while a stylish peninsula announces the starting zone of the kitchen.
Although the more intimate areas of the house receive a decent amount of privacy (located at the back and with a high security wall keeping nosey neighbours at bay), the architects obviously know the importance of natural lighting – which is why they opted to include a generous amount of windows and glass doors wherever possible, even here in the main bedroom.
Whereas the bedroom opted for a combination of colours, the bathroom decided to keep it more subtle. Whites and creams take control of the colour palette in here, with a thin slice of warm timber used for the cabinetry.
And thanks to glass panes, sunshine grabs a firm hold of the bathroom interiors, ensuring a sun-soaked place for washing up, yet still keeping the more decent areas (such as the shower) pretty private.
Don’t miss out on these: Easy bathroom ideas to get inspired by.