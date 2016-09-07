A South African home full of life and beauty

South Africa is no stranger when it comes to architectural geniuses, as our range of local architectural designers and creations showcased here on homify proves. And on that note we have another design to flaunt today – an ultra modern residence by Spiro Couyadis Architects.

Using an abundance of materials to create character and contrast, our team conjured up a dream-like vision of modern quality that flaunts open spaces, quality surfaces, and a fabulous mixture of elegance and charm.

Let’s get right to it!