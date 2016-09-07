Before and after: an old space gets a beautiful new life

French architect professionals Helene Lamboley Architecte DPLG, have taken a very old-fashioned small home and transformed it into a cutting-edge piece of architecture that will blow you away today.

Today, we will witness just how much potential a little home can have, even if it seemed to have no hope to begin with.

We will also see how the designers have introduced modern trends and contemporary design tools, resulting in a little home that proves that dynamite comes in small packages!