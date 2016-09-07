Before and after: an old space gets a beautiful new life

French architect professionals Helene Lamboley Architecte DPLG, have taken a very old-fashioned small home and transformed it into a cutting-edge piece of architecture that will blow you away today.
Today, we will witness just how much potential a little home can have, even if it seemed to have no hope to begin with.
We will also see how the designers have introduced modern trends and contemporary design tools, resulting in a little home that proves that dynamite comes in small packages!
In this image, we can see just how old-fashioned and boring the home was before the renovation. It featured pale, washed out colours and a garden that was tatty and uninspiring. The trees look like they are dead!
We can see that there has been no design strategy in this space for quite some time, with furniture simply thrown together on the terrace. The colours don't work very well together and the walls look like they are in serious need of a paint job.
All in all, this looked like quite a depressing and sad space.
Can you believe that this is the same home?
The designers have completely renovated it, transforming it into a two-storey, modern masterpiece.
They have played with the space available to them, creating a cutting-edge facade that features different shapes and dimensions. The light wooden cladding works in harmony with the deep magenta plastered walls, which makes this home look like it comes straight of the pages of a design magazine.
We can also see that the garden has undergone a make-over! The lawn is neatly trimmed, the plants are pruned and the trees look very much alive.
In this image, we can see how nature plays a significant role in the home with the plants, flowers and trees in the garden being fully integrated into the design. They completely enhance the facade.
We can see in this image how the wall drops off from the property, which could look quite dramatic and unattractive. Yet the designers have lined it with beautiful yellow vines, which contrast with the sleek facade. The result is very impressive.
A common theme throughout this brand new home is the integration of the interior and the exterior spaces.
You'll notice that there is an abundance of glass used throughout the facade, which creates a seamless transition between the interior and exterior spaces. In this image, we can also see how glass windows and doors spill out onto a gorgeous terrace—the perfect place for afternoon braai's or morning cups of coffee while watching the sun rise.
The designers have gone for a wooden deck for the terrace, which is a wonderful durable material. It also brings a warm and earthy touch to an exterior space.
Don't be afraid to add some colour to your home, whether it's inside or out. In this image, we can see that it pays off! A bit of colour results in a home packed with charm and personality.
You can introduce colour in the form of a patch of your facade, like the designers have done here, or you can add a brightly coloured front door or window frames. Your home is an extension of who you are, so don't be afraid to reveal a bit of your personality and style in its design.
We won't be able to explore the whole home, but if we have a peek inside, we come across a very modern and refreshing kitchen that is packed with natural light thanks to the glass doors and windows featured throughout.
The designers have gone for neutral colours in this space, which create a warm and cozy nook for the family to come together over delicious dinners and warm mugs of tea. The kitchen island creates the perfect spot to do this at! It also creates an extra surface space for cooking or chopping food.
The neutral colours are offset by the sleek silver appliances, which bring a contemporary twist to the homely kitchen. This is a great design tip!