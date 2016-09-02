10 beautiful kitchens perfect for South African homes

The kitchen is a very special room in any household, and some may argue, the most important. Indeed, many will refer to this space as the heart of the house, as it not only provides living sustenance to the home's inhabitants, but also acts as the centre point for family socialisation.

It is a space where we can fulfil our most basic of needs, or let our creative side take over. It provides a safe retreat from busier spaces in the home when you just want quiet cup of coffee in the morning, but can also be a hub of activity when everyone gathers for dinner time preparations.

There is absolutely no questions of the kitchen's significance, and therefore we here at homify wanted to take a minute and simply appreciate 10 sterling examples of this magnificent space. So please, sit back and just enjoy these 10 simply stunning kitchens!