10 beautiful kitchens perfect for South African homes

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
.8 HOUSE, .8 / TENHACHI .8 / TENHACHI Industrial style kitchen
The kitchen is a very special room in any household, and some may argue, the most important. Indeed, many will refer to this space as the heart of the house, as it not only provides living sustenance to the home's inhabitants, but also acts as the centre point for family socialisation. 

It is a space where we can fulfil our most basic of needs, or let our creative side take over. It provides a safe retreat from busier spaces in the home when you just want quiet cup of coffee in the morning, but can also be a hub of activity when everyone gathers for dinner time preparations. 

There is absolutely no questions of the kitchen's significance, and therefore we here at homify wanted to take a minute and simply appreciate 10 sterling examples of this magnificent space. So please, sit back and just enjoy these 10 simply stunning kitchens!

1. Earthy inspiration

Casa Martindale, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Kitchen
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

Our first kitchen is a cool and calm area coated in earthy tones to keep things calm and comforting. 

2. Eclectic modernity

HOUSE I CAMPS BAY, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

HOUSE I CAMPS BAY, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

Next up we have a stunning kitchen from the hands of South African architects, none the less. You can view the amazing Camps Bay home of which this kitchen is a part here

3. Zen serenity

Casa Mr, 21arquitectos 21arquitectos Kitchen
21arquitectos

21arquitectos
21arquitectos
21arquitectos

Tranquility is imminent in this kitchen area, with the subdued colours and polished stones to make the room feel more like a meditative space than a task area. 

4. Pattern mania

Badkamer & tegels magazine nummer 51, Badkamer & Tegels magazine Badkamer & Tegels magazine Kitchen
Badkamer &amp; Tegels magazine

Badkamer & Tegels magazine
Badkamer &amp; Tegels magazine
Badkamer & Tegels magazine

This modern kitchen manages to incorporate different patterns in the tiling which produces as surprisingly harmonious, yet striking effect. This is a composition which surely requires the eye of a talented designer.

5. Rustic

Toscane, dmesure dmesure Kitchen
dmesure

dmesure
dmesure
dmesure

Next up, we have a nostalgic feature relying heavily upon the rustic design style. The stone walls and steel features of this kitchen is warm and inviting. 

6. Mediterranean dreams

Kitchen LOLA 38 Hotel Kitchen
LOLA 38 Hotel

Kitchen

LOLA 38 Hotel
LOLA 38 Hotel
LOLA 38 Hotel

Bursting with colour and life, this Mediterranean style kitchen must make cooking a joy to anyone, whether you're a master chef or apprentice. 

7. Sophisticated stone

Kaohsiung City | Taiwan, LEICHT Küchen AG LEICHT Küchen AG Kitchen
LEICHT Küchen AG

LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG

This Asian style kitchen is the epitomy of sophistication in the contemporary style. The use of different types of stone throughout the design definitely drives home the elegant atmosphere. 

8. Industrial eclecticism

.8 HOUSE, .8 / TENHACHI .8 / TENHACHI Industrial style kitchen
.8 / TENHACHI

.8 / TENHACHI
.8 / TENHACHI
.8 / TENHACHI

This massive kitchen is overwhelmingly industrial, with it's exposed construction elements and deconstructed features. A quirky side is added, however, in the addition of mismatched furniture and wooden pieces. 

9. Scandinavian perfection

Warszawa, Wilanów, Kameleon - Kreatywne Studio Projektowania Wnętrz Kameleon - Kreatywne Studio Projektowania Wnętrz Kitchen
Kameleon—Kreatywne Studio Projektowania Wnętrz

Kameleon - Kreatywne Studio Projektowania Wnętrz
Kameleon—Kreatywne Studio Projektowania Wnętrz
Kameleon - Kreatywne Studio Projektowania Wnętrz

Small kitchens can also be impressive, such as is the case with this Scandinavian style feature that makes use of wood and subway tiles to perfect the space. 

10. Tropical heat

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Kitchen
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

The last kitchen on our list is a tropical feast for the eyes. The warmth exuded by the colours, materials and lighting used in this space must attract inhabitants and guests like moths to a flame. 

Which of these stunners are your favourite?

