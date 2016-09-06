A perfect little 140 square metre home you'll love

Whether it’s a rustic little ground-floor flat or a spacious two-storey house clad in classic decadence, residences never cease to amaze us here at homify – especially if we get to check out what goes on in those interior settings as well. Today we bring you a modern beauty with a fresh European flavour, courtesy of one of our favourite Polish architectural experts—Archon+ Projekty Domów.

Even at first glance, we can already tell that this is going to be a special discovery here on homify 360°. It flaunts an interesting cube form and makes use of modern materials that ensures a stunning façade. But all of this is even more fascinating when you learn that this residence offers a comfy (and stylish) lifestyle within a space of mere140m²!

Want to take a closer look?