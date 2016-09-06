A perfect little 140 square metre home you'll love

Whether it’s a rustic little ground-floor flat or a spacious two-storey house clad in classic decadence, residences never cease to amaze us here at homify – especially if we get to check out what goes on in those interior settings as well. Today we bring you a modern beauty with a fresh European flavour, courtesy of one of our favourite Polish architectural experts—Archon+ Projekty Domów.
Even at first glance, we can already tell that this is going to be a special discovery here on homify 360°. It flaunts an interesting cube form and makes use of modern materials that ensures a stunning façade. But all of this is even more fascinating when you learn that this residence offers a comfy (and stylish) lifestyle within a space of mere140m²!
Want to take a closer look?
Shaped like a perfect cube, the home design demonstrates the fresh approach to working with a limited budget. It sounds impossible, but believe it or not when we say that its 140m² layout can perfectly hold a family of five.
In their designs, the architects placed emphasis on clearly defined rooms and their relevant functions. The further-removed corners of the house are where the private areas are located, like the three bedrooms and the main bathroom.
The front entrance, right adjacent that timber-clad wall, leads to the main living spaces, which link up perfectly with the rear outdoor setting.
Whether it’s busy youngsters, moody teens, or adults who just feel like taking a break, this back yard is sure to provide the best in fun and relaxation.
Dual patio doors open up the house to the wooden decking, which also ensure a decadent dose of sunshine, ventilation, and views for the interior rooms. The timber deck wraps neatly around the house and links up the main building with the swimming pool at the back.
But don’t overlook the fresh and lush garden spots that are sprinkled in-between, smartly contrasting with the harsh modern materials of the house.
Beautifully blending homely living with contemporary design, the open-plan interiors await us. A living room, dining space, and kitchen flawlessly bleed into one another, but can also be used separately if required.
Elegance and relaxation seems to have been the choice words in the living room’s design, with a beautiful sofa and plush rug offering up a most stylish space that looks oh so inviting.
Candy red tones announce the start of the dining areas, with a painted niche, dining chairs, and bar stools all flaunting this colour to add a bit of charm and warm ambience to the interiors.
On the other side of the room is located the entertaining corner, with sturdy shelves holding a flat-screen TV, speakers, and an array of best-sellers (we imagine) for when boredom threatens to take over.
The potted plants, décor, and assorted keepsakes all add wonderful personality to the rooms, with its casual style neatly contrasting with the interiors’ modern design.
We conclude our tour with a quick glance at the back; and what luck, as sundown is just starting, casting a golden glow onto those neutral-toned materials of the façade.
The swimming pool is undoubtedly the main attraction of the exteriors, offering up hours of fun for adults and children alike.
Notice how the architectural details of the house (the protruding walls and niches) offer up some stylish shade for those who wish to play it safe out of the sun.
Pool party? Our thoughts exactly!