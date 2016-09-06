A country style house we can all get inspired by

Today, we are going to visit Gloucestershire in the United Kingdom where architect professionals, Millar + Howard Workshop have built one of the most beautiful country homes that we have ever seen.

Built on an expansive and impressive piece of property and making the most of natural and raw materials, this is a country home that is comfortable and modern, serving as the ideal getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city.

While exploring this incredible home, we will learn tips and tricks for our own home, learning how we too can create a little haven out of our own homes.

Let's take a look!