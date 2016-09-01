Prefab perfection that you're going to fall in love with

The next in a range of fantastic prefabricated houses we are inspecting, is a bungalow that is high on function and style, but also super low on cost. You can’t go wrong with this model, which should definitely be a staple of affordable, modern housing around the world.

We are speaking of the House Umbra, another impressive model by Domy y Stylu, architects based in Poland who specialise in prefabricated housing. We've seen some great projects by this firm in the past, which recently included this simple family home full of love and life, as well as this one which was created on only a small budget and love.

The House Umbra is a very affordable little home which is sure to win your heart with its easy lifestyle and simple beauty. Join us to take a closer look!