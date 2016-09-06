​A scruffy old space gets a low-budget but gorgeous upgrade

Just for a moment, think about the damage that time can do to a space: paint begins to peel, walls begin to crack, and dust starts to take over like nobody’s business. Now imagine how the use of intriguing materials, colours, and design ideas can transform that old and dingy space into something wonderful again.

As you probably know by now, that is the basis for our ‘before and after’ pieces here on homify, so let’s get right to today’s highlight: the makeover of a home that was once an eyesore and hopeless heap of rubble. But enter the ingenious creatives over at Intra Architects, and we are soon treated to glamour, gloss, and overall greatness…