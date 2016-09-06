​A scruffy old space gets a low-budget but gorgeous upgrade

Just for a moment, think about the damage that time can do to a space: paint begins to peel, walls begin to crack, and dust starts to take over like nobody’s business. Now imagine how the use of intriguing materials, colours, and design ideas can transform that old and dingy space into something wonderful again.
As you probably know by now, that is the basis for our ‘before and after’ pieces here on homify, so let’s get right to today’s highlight: the makeover of a home that was once an eyesore and hopeless heap of rubble. But enter the ingenious creatives over at Intra Architects, and we are soon treated to glamour, gloss, and overall greatness…
The old structure’s main hall originally had ample space to accommodate more than just a living area. In addition, a beautiful array of windows was inserted in the background so that ample amounts of sunlight could become part and parcel of the interiors.
So, let’s see what our designers did to make their mark…
From decrepit to damn gorgeous, the hall is now the spot of a glamorous dining room situated next to a classy staircase. Glass adorns both the dining table and the staircase’s balustrade to help set an open and airy feel. A soft selection of whites, creams, and wooden hues complete the colour palette.
The beige tones and wooden surfaces may have once helped this kitchen look like a star attraction, but times (and styles) have changed since then. Now it just seems horribly outdated – and the fact that clutter seems to be taking over isn’t helping either.
After the designers’ out-of-the-box thinking, the new kitchen flaunts a more open and clean look. The outdated beige has been replaced with crisp whites, while crystal-clear glass panes play an excellent supporting role.
Our favourite piece here? It has to be that cosy little breakfast nook opposite the sleek countertop, which is sure to get an abundance of fresh and charming sunshine to go with that morning coffee.
Although the previous spaces presented adequate decorating options, the corridors were too cramped and cluttered. But knock down a few walls, pull out some tired-looking flooring surfaces, and what do we get?
A space that looks most timeless and chic, that’s what! After the renovation, clean walls and rich wooden flooring take centre stage, neatly contrasting with each other not only in colour, but also in material and texture.
That glass-edged open-riser staircase (seen earlier from the lower floor) is definitely one of the main attractions in this house, elegantly linking up the two floors without interrupting the modern design and feel of the interiors.
Anybody could see that the old bathroom was in desperate need of a facelift. Those tiles and fittings were in a disgraceful state, and we’re not quite sure if that could even be classified as a ‘floor’!
Luckily, the new bathroom presents a sleek and luxurious space where we can answer nature’s calls in comfort. White fittings, a double-sink vanity, chocolate-brown wall tiles with a glossy surface, and an elongated mirror all add to the look-at-me ambience of the renovated space.
Doesn't this makeover make you feel inspired to do some stylish updates yourself, such as perhaps repainting that one room in your home or opting for new kitchen fittings, for example?