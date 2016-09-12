The home of simple perfection

In this edition of homify 360, we visit a sensational villa in Buenos Aires, Argentina. It’s filled with rustic charm, attractive design and a comfortable interior, making it a fantastic choice for this South American dreamy space. The exterior is warm and friendly, with a traditional and classically inspired architecture. It’s a spacious home for a lovely family that adore socialising and entertaining. But wait till you see the backyard! It’s unbelievable.
This inviting exterior is beautiful and rustic, with the traditional brick work and white walls making a gorgeous combination of classic elements. The façade perfectly displays the detail of this majestic home, a smart choice by the architects at Carbone Fernandez. While large trees provide adequate shade and an almost framing décor to this stunning house.
The living room is comfortable and cosy in every way. The chic, cottage-like design is attractive and friendly, while the all-white décor and furniture is a trendy choice that will remain fashionable for many years. The fireplace is a great addition to the relaxing living room too, it creates the perfect setting for those days when all you would like to do is enjoy the simple things, such as a good book or newspaper.
The white blinds and curtains create an excellent décor combination for this living room. Allowing natural light to filter through, while maintaining the privacy of the inhabitants. Another fantastic feature of the décor is the neutral colour furniture and furnishings, the large and comfortable sofa allows for perfect relaxation, while the coffee table is a must-have item to rest those drinks or a cup of cocoa on a cold winter evening.
Although orange bed linen may not be the top choice for everyone in terms of bedroom décor, it certainly makes a great choice in this spacious room. The all-white walls, sofa and drapes brings that clean and uncluttered design into the interior, while the natural light and picturesque view adds an interesting green friendly aspect too.
This bathroom is the perfect classic style for this traditionally inspired home. The pine wood cabinets along with the all-white sinks and walls is a great feature that is attractive and tasteful, while the lighting adds a subtle yet trendy illumination to the room.
We have come to the end of our Ideabook, but the backyard and pool area is a must-see! The same traditional architecture style has been included in the rear façade of this striking villa, while the pool and yard is a fantastic setting for any social occasion, whether it’s a summer pool party or quiet dinner with loved ones. Just enjoy the sunshine and fresh air! Have a look at The spectacular Stellenbosch farmhouse to be inspired by South African style.