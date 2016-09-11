A beautiful, modest home inspired by love and nature

In this edition of homify 360, we visit a home with fantastic modern yet minimalist design, sensational panoramic views as well as a garden of great possibilities. It may be a home that is small in stature, but the charming design and sustainable technology utilised to create this nature loving house makes it one worth remembering. The home has been built mostly from wood, which is a material well-known for being a great choice due to its thermal and insulation effects. The contemporary elements of the house has incorporated glass into the design, which enhances the natural light and warmth of the home throughout the day.