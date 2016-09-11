11 South African homes with thatched roofs

There is something sublime about a thatched roof house that makes it an attractive and versatile choice throughout the world. And because South Africa is rich in Dutch history, this roof style was adopted as an option for architecture hundreds of years ago, some of the most original designs are still in existence today!

In this homify feature, we consider the many varieties and possibilities of thatched roof houses in the South African context. It's a fantastic natural insulator, promising to keep the house cool and comfortable during summer, while maintaining the warmth during winter.