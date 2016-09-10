How to find the perfect counter top for your kitchen

We have come to the end of our Ideabook, but the final instalment is a gorgeous yet simple idea that may be a lot easier than you think. The ceramic tile as a countertop, might just be that perfect yet rustic inspired design that you need to make your kitchen look authentically country. And with so many colours and patterns to choose from, it’s bound to be a distinct décor choice for your kitchen. You have to adore: Our 15 clever and affordable ways to improve your small kitchen.