How to find the perfect counter top for your kitchen

Choosing a countertop for your kitchen is not a simple decision. It takes time and effort to consider all the elements of the best material and design for your home, which is aesthetically pleasing, affordable and good quality. In this edition of homify we consider the countertop possibilities to make the choice easier for you. Now let’s have a look at the designs and materials that will add fascinating style to your home.

Something trendy

The countertop option featured here is made from acrylic resin. It’s a hygienic, durable and affordable choice for your kitchen and is also available in a range of colours and finishes, from neutral to eclectic.

Timber effect

Although wooden countertops are mostly seen in rustic and traditionally styled kitchens, it doesn’t mean that timber cannot be a great decision for your modern minimalist kitchen too. Interior designers love the combination of two décor ideas, such as this. However, it is important to remember that although a timber countertop is undeniably cosy, it may not be the best material in terms of maintenance and hygiene.

Steel style

Stainless steel is a sleek and elegant choice for a home kitchen, and although it may have an industrial-like appearance, it’s a popular choice for its durability and brightness. It’s a hygienic and scratch resistant option that makes it perfect for a busy home.

Quartz

There is something truly amazing about quartz as a countertop for your kitchen. It has a stone-like look, but is easy to maintain and clean, while also being available in a variety of sensational or neutral colours to match any kitchen design.

Great granite

A historically fantastic choice for the kitchen countertop has to be granite. It’s stain resistant, heat resistance and extremely durable. And while it comes in a variety of colours, from lighter grey, to brown and beige and even black, this choice works well with almost any kitchen décor, from the most rustic style to a sleek and striking contemporary design.

The unique

We have come to the end of our Ideabook, but the final instalment is a gorgeous yet simple idea that may be a lot easier than you think. The ceramic tile as a countertop, might just be that perfect yet rustic inspired design that you need to make your kitchen look authentically country. And with so many colours and patterns to choose from, it’s bound to be a distinct décor choice for your kitchen. You have to adore: Our 15 clever and affordable ways to improve your small kitchen.

Do you have a favourite kitchen countertop material?

