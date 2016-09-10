Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

14 easy to copy and affordable small gardens

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Jardines con maceteros y más..., EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Modern Garden
Loading admin actions …

Are you at a loss for ways to make your small garden look attractive? Well, in this Ideabook we concentrate exclusively on creative and inspirational ideas to make your home garden fascinating, comfortable and relaxing. To add some charm and life to your small garden, you need to think beyond its dimensions, and make any nature lovers dream come true.

1. Welcoming

Muestras de trabajo, Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor Modern Garden
Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor

Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor
Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor
Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor

The first garden we visit today is colourful and lively, and because it is situated at the front of the house, this dynamic space is welcoming and friendly too. It’s a combination of plants and stones makes this an easy to maintain choice for your home entrance.

2. Surprising elegance

Paisagismo do Joá, Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados Country style garden
Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados

Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados
Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados
Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados

This small garden is creative and inviting, with many colours and flowers. It’s definitely a great way to attract attention to your home, making it a lot more interesting too.

3. The bamboo

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Including some stylish bamboo to your garden, is an inexpensive way of adding some fabulous elegance to your home exterior. If you really want to be different, then a bamboo fountain is the way to go.

4. The colourful

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

This garden example is a great choice for those that want a simple option that doesn’t require regular pruning. The addition of wood, white stones and greenery is elegant and dignified. A perfect choice for the garden at the entrance of your home.

5. Symmetry

Proyectos pequeños, Constructora Asvial S.A de C.V. Constructora Asvial S.A de C.V. Minimalist style garden Stone Green
Constructora Asvial S.A de C.V.

Constructora Asvial S.A de C.V.
Constructora Asvial S.A de C.V.
Constructora Asvial S.A de C.V.

Classic design is another superb choice for a garden. Going with geometric patterns and stones to make your flower beds look sensational is a simple way to be creative in your garden.

6. The corner garden

Jardín tropical muy pequeño en patio, con fuente y piedras, Zen Ambient Zen Ambient
Zen Ambient

Zen Ambient
Zen Ambient
Zen Ambient

If your garden area has been concentrated to a corner of your exterior, then its best to make the most of the entire space. The plants chosen for this creative garden are proportional to the area, which means that the plants are small in stature, as to not overwhelm the garden.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Enchanting

Paisagismo do Joá, Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados Country style garden
Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados

Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados
Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados
Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados

This garden is enchanting and attractive, almost like a fairy tale setting, while the simple wooden bench is just a great spot to enjoy the outdoors and nature in the privacy of your home.

8. Fountain experience

REMODELACIÓN COCINA - COMEDOR - PATIO DE LUZ, milena oitana milena oitana Rustic style garden
milena oitana

milena oitana
milena oitana
milena oitana

Just when you thought you couldn’t have a creative fountain in your garden, you see the idea in this feature. There is something soothing about a water feature, and we cannot wait to add one to your home too.

9. DIY

Bambootec , Bambootec Bambootec Modern Garden
Bambootec

Bambootec
Bambootec
Bambootec

Bamboo planters such as these are a great way to control your garden area, while also having a stylish space to bring greenery to your home exterior. This idea is perfect if you hate the possibility of a trampled garden.

10. Harmonious

PEQUEÑOS RINCONES, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Modern Garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

A garden such as this is colourful, innovative and quirky. What better way to implement some plant life to your outdoors? Remember that it may be necessary to contact a landscaper to get your garden looking just like this.

11. Use your walls

Jardines con maceteros y más..., EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Modern Garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

Utilising all the space available to you it the best way of making your garden spectacular, and this may mean adding some planters to the wall too.

12. Textured

un jardin oriental, BAIRES GREEN MUEBLES BAIRES GREEN MUEBLES Asian style garden
BAIRES GREEN MUEBLES

BAIRES GREEN MUEBLES
BAIRES GREEN MUEBLES
BAIRES GREEN MUEBLES

A textured garden may just be the solution to your small space problem. The rectangular planters are attractive and simple, while the large rocks contrast perfectly with the green and brown background. And can you spot the sensational water feature too?

13. Pretty

DISEÑOS DE JARDINES, VIVERO CUMBRES ELITE VIVERO CUMBRES ELITE Modern Garden
VIVERO CUMBRES ELITE

VIVERO CUMBRES ELITE
VIVERO CUMBRES ELITE
VIVERO CUMBRES ELITE

Create a sense of wonder with these plants in varying heights. The garden is an unbelievably harmonious design of contemporary style.

14. Go for shade

CASA CP-34, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Modern Garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

If the only place that you can get your garden to be creative is in a shaded corner, then that might just be fantastic. But consider looking for plants that grow well in shade, as sun loving plants won’t flourish in this environment. If you loved these ideas, then you will adore the: 10 beautiful and practical ideas for your garden.

The family home that's more than just a pretty face
Which small garden idea would you implement?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks