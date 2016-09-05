A very cheap home with a lot of space and style

Whether you are a devoted follower of the classic style or prefer designs of a more rustic nature, you can’t deny the appeal of today’s discovery here on homify 360°. Flaunting a traditional modern exterior with a pitched roof and beautiful dormer windows, it turns the tables on us once we step foot inside – yes, even though it’s meant for a growing family, it still treats us to a bit of glamour and elegance that one wouldn’t necessarily associate with the charming suburbs.
Are you ready?
Viewing the house from the front, we immediately notice the gable dormer window protruding from the sloping roof. It adds a simple elegance and charm to the house without detracting from the structure’s overall look.
It is also clear that the architects of this little beauty have included plans to incorporate more modern styles, with the timber panelling adorning the left-side surface of the main entrance, which links up with the front door.
The house’s right side loops back to a traditional look by treating us to some gorgeous grey stonework.
The living room is located deep within the house, opening up onto the back porch. And even though the space feels bright and open, the interior designers had some fun by bringing in deep browns for a feeling of comforting elegance.
The floor rug acts as a mediator between the dark furniture pieces and the white walls, flaunting a handful of earthy browns and creamy neutrals.
And be sure not to overlook that striking fireplace tucked stylishly into the wall, ripe and ready to serve up some toasty interiors whenever required.
A hop and a skip away is where we locate the dining space, outfitted in a cool mint green. These modern dining chairs beautifully balance the green spaces of the surrounding garden, which can be glimpsed from every room in the house.
The layout has been expertly designed with functionality in mind so that there's enough room on any side of the table for people to walk around, as well as for chairs to be pulled out.
To the right we can see a striking texture coating the focal wall which houses the fridge, mimicking the chocolate-toned palette of the living room in the background.
On the other side of the dining spot is the kitchen, which flaunts an ultra modern look in a monochrome colour palette. Stainless steel appliances complete the elegant ambience, linking up with select pieces in other areas, such as the legs of the dining table and –chairs.
From this angle we can also see a pop of yellow in the kitchen, adding a bit of liveliness to the space.
To close off our tour, we take a peek at the cute little back porch which adjoins the living room, looking most traditional in the same wood used on the front façade.
A timber pergola and some stylish loungers are more than enough to lure the homeowners outside, offering them a charming little sit-down spot to enjoy their immaculate garden in peace and quiet.
