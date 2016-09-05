A very cheap home with a lot of space and style

Viewing the house from the front, we immediately notice the gable dormer window protruding from the sloping roof. It adds a simple elegance and charm to the house without detracting from the structure’s overall look.

It is also clear that the architects of this little beauty have included plans to incorporate more modern styles, with the timber panelling adorning the left-side surface of the main entrance, which links up with the front door.

The house’s right side loops back to a traditional look by treating us to some gorgeous grey stonework.