A simple family home full of love and life

When it comes to houses for a narrow budget, we got you covered here on homify. We regularly review housing options to suit many budgets, like this family home created with love and a small budget, or this low budget project in our country's very own Fourways you are sure to fall in love with. Today, however, we will look at house that will not only suit a narrow budget very well, but also a narrow piece of land.
The House Amelia is another superstar in the range of uber stylish and affordable prefabricated homes from Domy y Stylu, based in Bialystok, Poland. This model has been designed specifically for aspiring homeowners who have a narrow plot of land on which to establish their future dream home. Regardless of the narrow dimensions of this building, however, it does not compromise on style or functionality.
Once again, we are utterly impressed with the results which can be achieved with prefab projects, and we are sure you'd agree with our verdict. Let's take a closer look at this inspiring house?
Here she is, the House Amelia. Isn't she lovely? This modern prefab home has a subtle and sober exterior appearance, but the simplicity and light tones of the design gives it an aesthetic appeal which is difficult to deny.
Architect Tomasz Sobieszuk is behind this model for Domy y Stylu, and he has managed to create a family house to fulfill all daily needs within a budget of roughly R400 000. This is, in fact, a trademark of the company—high quality and aesthetically pleasing homes within unbelievable budgets.
Moving to the interior of the home, we find generous open spaces which are even more extended by the use of natural colours and materials. Here we have a view of the open-plan living space, and from this vantage point we can see the lounge area, as well as the dining room space, which is raised slightly above the lounge space and divided from it by an elegant miniature garden space.
The flooring consists of polished timber, and makes for a warm and stylish foundation. The most prominent features of this space, however, are the very large bay windows which allow ample light to fill the entire interior. We can even see some window seats nestled in the alcove of these, ensuring that the inhabitants can make the most of the view.
Now we can move on to the kitchen, which we can see from this view is situated to the right of the dining room as we saw it in the previous image. Still part of the open-plan living area we discussed before, this kitchen is also privy to the ample natural light filling the home through the bay windows, in addition to the more windows in the kitchen space itself.
The kitchen is furnished for practicality, but this functionality does not impede the aesthetic quality of the space. The light wood counter tops are both durable and beautiful, whist the white cabinets are easy to clean and contrasts well with the wood.
Here we find the living room, which is just bursting with rich and intense colours. The designers definitely made best use of the space available to them, and it just goes to show what can be done in small spaces when you decorate with a purpose.
The mustard yellow of the wall is repeated in the throw pillows, while it also blends in well with the warm and natural wooden flooring. In contrast, the armchairs are upholstered in a bright green pattern that livens up the area. Add a Scandinavian inspired coffee table and an abstract lighting fixture, and you have a trendy and bright living room.
Lastly, we take a look at what the family bathroom of the House Amelia has to offer. We can see that there is a definite interplay between negative and positive space, as the designers contrast dark grey wall and floor tiles with the white of the ceiling, basins and bathtub. In addition, we can see timber features which warms up the area and makes it feel more homey.
The rich and dark colour of the space makes it seem like a space you can get lost in, perfect for disappearing for an hour or two to relax in the bath!