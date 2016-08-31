A simple family home full of love and life

When it comes to houses for a narrow budget, we got you covered here on homify. We regularly review housing options to suit many budgets, like this family home created with love and a small budget, or this low budget project in our country's very own Fourways you are sure to fall in love with. Today, however, we will look at house that will not only suit a narrow budget very well, but also a narrow piece of land.

The House Amelia is another superstar in the range of uber stylish and affordable prefabricated homes from Domy y Stylu, based in Bialystok, Poland. This model has been designed specifically for aspiring homeowners who have a narrow plot of land on which to establish their future dream home. Regardless of the narrow dimensions of this building, however, it does not compromise on style or functionality.

Once again, we are utterly impressed with the results which can be achieved with prefab projects, and we are sure you'd agree with our verdict. Let's take a closer look at this inspiring house?