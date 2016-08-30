New option for building a house: A large Pre-fab house that's low budget and elegant

We all dream of having our very own home, and such dreams are invariably about far more than average buildings. As you may have discovered living in the real world, however, dreams like this can be very expensive, and not everyone is as lucky in the end to find that home they're searching after.
Fortunately, the technology of today allows us a great range of opportunities that have not always been at our disposal, and our dream homes may become more and more within our reach. Of course, this takes some adjustment of perceptions from our side, but alternative housing solutions have become all the more prominent and equally embraced.
Once such alternative solution is a prefabricated home, which allows for us to have a stunning house on a tight budget, with added benefits such as environmental consciousness and super quick construction times. Today we will once again look at a prefab home that provides such a lifestyle, and we are sure that this one will capture your fancy. Let's begin!
Here we have it, the House Onyx, a prefab model from the well-established prefabricated house architectural firm, Domy W Stylu, based in all the way out in Poland. From this first sigh we have of the structure, we can see the trademark characteristics of modern prefab homes, although they come in such a wide range of styles these days. There is, however, tell-tale signs like the modular design and the use of sober and reliable materials. This makes it easy to see why prefab homes have become so popular and a staple for today's prospective and aspiring homeowners.
Although we can see these structural characteristics of the prefabricated house, we can also say that the House Onyx is a unique design which offers its own take on this form of housing. We can see that the architects spent time on the creating a model which is as aesthetically pleasing as it is functional, practical and economically viable for the masses. It's not often in this life that we can get the best of both worlds, but this is certainly one such case!
Now we move around to the rear of the building, and this provides us with an entirely different view of the house in question. From this vantage point, you may think that you're looking at one of the high-profile projects of the foremost contemporary architectural masters for the most affluent clients. The house exudes elegance and luxury, in it becomes more and more difficult for us to believe that this entire structure would set you back only about R600 000! If nothing else, this must surely convince you that prefab homes are the way of the future.
Besides the elegant facade of this double storey house with its ample glass and modern features, we can also see an extensive outdoor deck area with a swimming pool and entertainment section which is sure to keep all your guests coming back. How would have thought the cost-effective housing can be this elegant?
As we have now seen all sides of this fantastic modern home's exterior, it is surely time we see what the interior has to offer us as well. There is no doubt that this aspect of the house is just as impressive as the exterior, if not even more so. The interior of the two storey home is open with no complete division of floors, but a stylish mezzanine which looks out over the first floor. This openness provides a generous atmosphere within the home and expands the sense of space more.
The mezzanine is made of polished wood, which gives the space a rich and warm look. The glass banisters surrounding the mezzanine and the staircase is topped with a wooden railing, bringing a strong sense of continuity in the area and cementing a modern appearance. The large windows allow extensive amounts of natural light to flood the interior, ensuring a strong connection with nature and bright interiors.
We end off our tour of this very special prefab home by taking a closer look at the living room of the house, situated on the ground floor. This closer investigation provides us with some insight into the holistic approach to the design of the perfect home, which does not only entail great pains taken with the design of the facade, but also in the interior design.
The openness of this area lends itself to a minimalist design style, and we can see that it works very well for this room. The monochrome nature of the room makes it simple and easy to furnish, ensuring that any items added by the inhabitants will suit the space. It is thus a tasteful space which can be personalised as desired, but is quite enough on its own!
