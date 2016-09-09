Your browser is out-of-date.

14 perfect wooden doors for your home

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Front doors
Wooden doors for your façade might just be the most perfect and creative way to make your home look amazing. Whether your personal style is charismatic and artsy, eclectic and modern or even traditional and classic, there is an elegant wooden door available to add that interesting and unique environment to your exterior. These 14 doors will make an attractive statement to your home. Interested yet? Well, let’s be inspired by these design options that are sure to be an aesthetic choice, regardless of your neighbourhood.

1. The artful

Jaguariuna, PM Arquitetura PM Arquitetura Rustic style windows & doors
This stylish door has tradition, prestige and elegance written all over it. And the thick wooden door frame adds to the sensational design, making it even more fascinating.

2. The modern

LA RIOJA, Arki3d Arki3d Modern windows & doors
This door is a fantastic choice for the modern minimalist home that loves simplicity. The combination of the cosy wooden door along with the metal handle is perfect and attractive.

3. Wood and light

Obra Europa, Silvana Valerio Silvana Valerio Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
A lovely door such as this that leads the way into this gorgeous hallway might just be the best choice for your home. There is something about this door that creates a warm and welcoming environment.

4. The attractive

BOSQUES DE BUGAMBILIAS, Arki3d Arki3d Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
This wooden door is unique and attractive, while being functional too, it’s a great way to make your home look a lot more interesting too.

5. The imaginative

Casa Vila Alpina 02, Márcia Carvalhaes Arquitetura LTDA. Márcia Carvalhaes Arquitetura LTDA. Modern houses
This wooden pivot door is a great choice for a grand entrance. It's aesthetically appealing and striking above all, now wouldn't that make your home so much more interesting?

6. Horizontal lines

CASA TRIZO / MARRAM ARQUITECTO, Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
The wooden door showcased here is dynamic and striking, with some horizontal lines to create the illusion of a wider entrance and door.

7. Contemporary and sleek

homify Classic windows & doors
The wooden door here is an exceptionally modern choice for your home, and if you are looking for a custom made option for your home, you may have to contact a professional carpenter to get your door fitted and suited for your façade.

8. The combination of style

Villa | Dubai, FPL srl FPL srl Wooden doors
This glass, wood and metal door combination is an elegant option. It’s a home that enjoys privacy and comfortable space, and the door matches the character of the home in all aspects.

9. The hidden

Marine Parade, Dorrington Atcheson Architects Dorrington Atcheson Architects Modern windows & doors
The corridor surrounding this hidden wooden door is definitely a top choice for a home that appreciates privacy.

10. Geometrics

Puerta de Bosque, Arki3d Arki3d Minimalist bedroom
The idea of using geometric design for the wooden door is something truly fascinating and attractive, so consider this admirable option for your house.

11. The pivoted

ML Residence, Gantous Arquitectos Gantous Arquitectos Front doors
A pivot door is intriguing and elegant, and presents the question, which side do I enter through?

12. The classic

Casa en Mungia, Hoz Fontan Arquitectos Hoz Fontan Arquitectos Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
The door and the façade pictured in the image are both classic and charming choices for this home décor. It’s a comfortable décor option that promises not to date for a few years.

13. Go natural

homify Front doors
Using wood in its natural neutral shades is an excellent manner to add exquisite design to your home, and this wooden door displays style and elegance in all aspects.

14. For the love of red

Chalet Ferrol, A-kotar A-kotar Modern houses
There’s nothing quite like adding some chic style and attitude to your home by utilising some gorgeous red wood. Now that all the wooden door options have been covered, how about these: 12 brilliant brick home entrance ideas?

Which wooden door would you choose?

