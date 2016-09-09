Ag man! The small house transformation that's beyond beautiful

When the bedroom space is limited, it is vital to maximise each and every corner for storage and stylish décor. With that in mind, this bedroom seems a lot larger than it actually is, and with all the storage beneath the bed, you’ll never trip over anything again. The lighting of this room is mounted on the wall, saving extra space by not incorporating bedside tables into the decor too. The disgusting to delightful home makeover is a great home revamp too!