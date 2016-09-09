Your browser is out-of-date.

Ag man! The small house transformation that's beyond beautiful

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

In this before and after edition of homify, we head to South Korea. Where a cute yet quaint home awaits us. The home was previously neglected and forgotten, and with its aluminium doors and odd colour, it’s no wonder this unstylish home was in need of an upgrade. This boring old house went from bland to brilliant, and is now a functional and elegant modern home. So let’s be inspired.

Before: What's with the green?

The original façade of this house is just unimaginative and crawling with vegetation and lack of style. The choice of green is definitely striking, but for all the wrong reasons, while the aluminium doors are an unattractive choice for any home.

Before: The street view

Even from the street, this home is just ugly. The façade has no sense of brightness and charm, while the walls just look shabby and in a bad state, but wait until you see the transformation!

After: Attractive

The façade of this home is now excellent and eye-catching. The disgusting aluminium doors and since been replaced with a cooler and more classic wooden design that is pleasant and appealing. The addition of an elegant wooden fence creates a privacy loving design aspect, the architects of this home makeover definitely ticked all boxes of sensational charm.

After: Living room

Venturing inside this recently revamped home, we are greeted by modern and luxurious furniture that is simple and attractive. This living room is spacious and bright, a great space to just sit back and enjoy the comfort of the design, while catching up on your favourite TV show.

After: Bathroom

This functional bathroom is simple, the décor is elegant and tasteful. A bathroom design such as this will remain trendy for many years, while the natural light adds an extra degree of style and elegance to the space. The all-white tile choice is perfect when paired with these contemporary fixtures and fittings, while the oval shaped mirror allows the bathroom to seem spacious too.

After: Bedroom

When the bedroom space is limited, it is vital to maximise each and every corner for storage and stylish décor. With that in mind, this bedroom seems a lot larger than it actually is, and with all the storage beneath the bed, you’ll never trip over anything again. The lighting of this room is mounted on the wall, saving extra space by not incorporating bedside tables into the decor too. The disgusting to delightful home makeover is a great home revamp too!

What do you think about this home makeover?

