7 tips to maximise your small bedroom space

So your bedroom space is limited, but that doesn’t mean that your bedroom needs to look full and cluttered. In this Ideabook, we consider some fantastic ideas that will make your bedroom attractive and comfortable with adequate storage for all your essentials. It’s important to consider all aspects of décor when designing a bedroom that is tiny. Think about the necessities, whether it is the size of the bed, the closet or even shoe space when considering what your requirements for storage will be. Your small bedroom can be cosy and comfortable with the help of homify, let’s see how!
Installing a folding bed into your bedroom is a great idea for a studio apartment. These beds can be hidden to look as though they are part of a wall, and once open is a luxurious sleeping space for a couple to enjoy in comfort.
This is another great solution for a studio apartment. If you expect guests often, but you don’t have an extra room in your small apartment, then a sofa bed is a perfect choice for your home. It converts quickly and easily from a comfortable sofa into a double sized bed.
Now while this option may require some more work, it’s the perfect extra sleeping space for a modern home. However, it is important to get your closet bed fitted for your home, so consider contacting a professional carpenter to build one that suits your needs.
So you may have an extra room in your home, but it’s undeniably small, then a single bed is the perfect extra bed for your space. It’s probably just for that late night guest anyway, and it’s much comfier than sleeping on the sofa.
Another fantastic choice for a bed in your home is to allocate space for the bed, and build your cupboards to make the room seem less cluttered. This will allow for a large bed, with plenty of storage too. It’s a win – win.
One of the best ways to maximise space in your small bedroom, is to go with storage under the bed, but that doesn’t mean just shoving everything you own under your bed, it means opting for a base that has storage drawers. It’s definitely more on the practical side of your bed.
This is a great choice for a bedroom or studio apartment that is small in width, but has a generous ceiling height. By creating a loft-like space for the bedroom, you can still have other furniture and a comfortable dining area with this décor solution. These 20 smart and easy to copy storage ideas may just be what you need in your home.