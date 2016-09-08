7 tips to maximise your small bedroom space

So your bedroom space is limited, but that doesn’t mean that your bedroom needs to look full and cluttered. In this Ideabook, we consider some fantastic ideas that will make your bedroom attractive and comfortable with adequate storage for all your essentials. It’s important to consider all aspects of décor when designing a bedroom that is tiny. Think about the necessities, whether it is the size of the bed, the closet or even shoe space when considering what your requirements for storage will be. Your small bedroom can be cosy and comfortable with the help of homify, let’s see how!