Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 tips to maximise your small bedroom space

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Appartement Paris, Meero Meero Industrial style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

So your bedroom space is limited, but that doesn’t mean that your bedroom needs to look full and cluttered. In this Ideabook, we consider some fantastic ideas that will make your bedroom attractive and comfortable with adequate storage for all your essentials. It’s important to consider all aspects of décor when designing a bedroom that is tiny. Think about the necessities, whether it is the size of the bed, the closet or even shoe space when considering what your requirements for storage will be. Your small bedroom can be cosy and comfortable with the help of homify, let’s see how!

1. Folding bed

DEPARTAMENTO 18 M2, MinBai MinBai Study/officeStorage
MinBai

MinBai
MinBai
MinBai

Installing a folding bed into your bedroom is a great idea for a studio apartment. These beds can be hidden to look as though they are part of a wall, and once open is a luxurious sleeping space for a couple to enjoy in comfort.

2. The sofa bed

homify Industrial style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

This is another great solution for a studio apartment. If you expect guests often, but you don’t have an extra room in your small apartment, then a sofa bed is a perfect choice for your home. It converts quickly and easily from a comfortable sofa into a double sized bed.

3. The closet bed

Quintana 4598, IR arquitectura IR arquitectura Modern style bedroom Wood White
IR arquitectura

IR arquitectura
IR arquitectura
IR arquitectura

Now while this option may require some more work, it’s the perfect extra sleeping space for a modern home. However, it is important to get your closet bed fitted for your home, so consider contacting a professional carpenter to build one that suits your needs.

4. Think single

Attic Teen Bedroom, The Interior Design Studio The Interior Design Studio Modern style bedroom
The Interior Design Studio

Attic Teen Bedroom

The Interior Design Studio
The Interior Design Studio
The Interior Design Studio

So you may have an extra room in your home, but it’s undeniably small, then a single bed is the perfect extra bed for your space. It’s probably just for that late night guest anyway, and it’s much comfier than sleeping on the sofa.

5. Built-in

Appartement Paris, Meero Meero Industrial style bedroom
Meero

Meero
Meero
Meero

Another fantastic choice for a bed in your home is to allocate space for the bed, and build your cupboards to make the room seem less cluttered. This will allow for a large bed, with plenty of storage too. It’s a win – win.

6. Base storage

Depto FL, MeMo arquitectas MeMo arquitectas Modern style bedroom
MeMo arquitectas

MeMo arquitectas
MeMo arquitectas
MeMo arquitectas

One of the best ways to maximise space in your small bedroom, is to go with storage under the bed, but that doesn’t mean just shoving everything you own under your bed, it means opting for a base that has storage drawers. It’s definitely more on the practical side of your bed.

7. The mezzanine option

DUHESME, Géraldine Laferté Géraldine Laferté Scandinavian style bedroom
Géraldine Laferté

Géraldine Laferté
Géraldine Laferté
Géraldine Laferté

This is a great choice for a bedroom or studio apartment that is small in width, but has a generous ceiling height. By creating a loft-like space for the bedroom, you can still have other furniture and a comfortable dining area with this décor solution. These 20 smart and easy to copy storage ideas may just be what you need in your home.

The home that's perfect for just about anyone
Which small bedroom decor ideas are you most likely to implement in your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks