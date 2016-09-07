A small home filled with love

In this edition of homify 360, we visit a quaint three bedroom villa that is full of light and love. It's a bright and modern home for a young family, which takes sophistication, style and elegance into consideration. The home enjoys the sights of an amazing garden, adding some gorgeous greenery and fresh air to the exterior. Each aspect of the house has been perfectly planned to be contemporary and charismatic. But, let's take a closer look at this inspirational yet fascinating home!
Our first look at this simple yet pleasant sun-loving home is the garden area and patio. It's a great space to relax and unwind while soaking up the sun, or enjoying a family style picnic in your very own backyard. Glass sliding doors create an entrance to the home, allowing the patio area to become an extension of the interior living space, this home promises to be a stylish space during any time of the year.
The architects of this home planned each aspect of the interior perfectly, and as we enter the house, we admire the all-white decor that creates a minimalist feature. If you look carefully through the front door of the house, you can see right through the entire living space and catch a glimpse of the garden area.
Here we catch a closer glimpse of the minimalist mezzanine level of the home. It's a fascinating way to enjoy a visit to the study nook of the home, where serenity and tranquility are key factors to the style.
Heading to the social zone of this magnificent home, the perfectly coordinated kitchen and dining area are minimalist and attractive. And although there is a strong neutral decor in the all-white walls, flooring and furnishings, adding a maroon wall to the kitchen could just be the modern and defining factor that makes this house unusual and quirky. Not forgetting that the vast storage space in this kitchen is simply a must-have!
This bathroom decor is the epitome of simplicity, from the all-white fixtures and fittings to the classic element of natural light, but if you consider the sensational view of nature… this beautiful bathroom might just be the best place to relax and unwind in luxury.