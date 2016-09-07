A small home filled with love

In this edition of homify 360, we visit a quaint three bedroom villa that is full of light and love. It's a bright and modern home for a young family, which takes sophistication, style and elegance into consideration. The home enjoys the sights of an amazing garden, adding some gorgeous greenery and fresh air to the exterior. Each aspect of the house has been perfectly planned to be contemporary and charismatic. But, let's take a closer look at this inspirational yet fascinating home!