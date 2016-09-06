Your browser is out-of-date.

15 beautiful but affordable bathrooms

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Casa CH, GLR Arquitectos GLR Arquitectos Modern bathroom
Your bathroom is more than just a room in your house. It’s that area that you need to take time to relax, unwind and get comfortable. Whether you enjoy soaking in the tub, or an exhilarating shower, the bathroom needs to be a sensuous escape from your troubles. This is why it is necessary to have a beautiful bathroom. And with the help of the team at homify, your bathroom can look and feel spectacular, while taking your budget into consideration as well. Here are some inspirational bathroom ideas to get you started!

1. Tile story

Dom jednorodzinny w Redzie , PracowniaPolka PracowniaPolka Scandinavian style bathroom
This simple bathroom has all the classic features and fixtures that make it a stunning design choice, but the most interesting aspect of the décor must be the rustic styled tiles.

2. Drift wood

Chalet - Megeve Fr, Andrea Rossini Architetto Andrea Rossini Architetto Rustic style bathroom
This décor is inexpensive and a modern take on traditional wooden cabinets. Drift wood is a fantastic choice to incorporate into the design that creates a country-style effect that is stunning too.

3. Mosaic effect

Apartamento Chácara Klabin (SP), Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Modern bathroom
Revamping your bathroom may take something simple, this mosaic tiled shower is a great way to make your bathroom look cool and luxurious again, without breaking the bank of course.

4. Mirror mirror

VILLA - GASSIN, PASSAGE CITRON PASSAGE CITRON Mediterranean style bathrooms
This double mirror with great lighting could just be the comfortable and stylish accessory that your bathroom needs to look amazing again.

5. Vibrant colour

Fazenda em Bandeirantes - PR, Beth Nejm Beth Nejm Country style bathroom
It’s unbelievable the difference that colour can make to create a stunning bathroom, add some fantastic and vibrant colour and it may just look chic and stylish again.

6. Country-charm

valle dei casali, stefania eugeni stefania eugeni Minimal style Bathroom
Using some fascinating retro-inspired tiles to add an attractive effect to your bathroom might just be the best solution. Consider this example as a great choice by interior designers!

7. Slate grey

Martelange | Belgien, LEICHT Küchen AG LEICHT Küchen AG Modern bathroom
Although brighter bathrooms décor is a top choice, there is something elegant and luxurious about this darker hue that makes it romantic too. Slate grey is an up and coming neutral colour that is dramatic and minimalist.

8. Neutral chic

Ristrutturazione Appartamento sul Mare, Architetti Porto Cervo Architetti Porto Cervo Modern bathroom
Neutral shades along with modern fixtures will create a contemporary and classic décor that is tasteful and trendy. The style will not date too, so it’s a long lasting choice for your bathroom.

9. Simple space

Box doccia con porta scorrevole, GAL srl GAL srl BathroomBathtubs & showers
This sleek and simple bathroom design is a stunning choice for a small bathroom, and because there is nothing extra fancy about the décor, it’s a décor that will be in style for years to come.

10. Small and attractive

Cases Singulars de l'Empordà - Tras Samària 14, Pals, TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño Rustic style bathroom
Your small bathroom doesn’t have to look unattractive and cluttered, this design perfectly displays how each corner can be used to its fullest potential.

11. Personal space

Casa L, Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Modern bathroom
A personal touch is an amazing way to bring out the best in your bathroom. Think about adding vibrant art, black and white photographs and fresh flowers to upgrade your space.

12. Natural light

Casa - Studio, ARCHILAB architettura e design ARCHILAB architettura e design Modern bathroom
Natural light is a fantastic way to enhance the look of your bathroom, and this can be accentuated by a brighter and light reflecting décor, such as this all-white design. A perfect choice for a small bathroom.

13. Shower door

Bagno Zona Note Casa Mazzara due, Alfonso D'errico Architetto Alfonso D'errico Architetto Modern bathroom
Get rid of those old shower curtains that are ugly and barely functional ad replace them with sleek and stylish glass shower doors. This will instantly maximise the space and create a more contemporary design.

14. Illumination

Casa CH, GLR Arquitectos GLR Arquitectos Modern bathroom
This dramatically lit bathroom is a stunning décor choice to relax and unwind. And with the perfect storage and neutral colours incorporated into the design, this bathroom will look uncluttered and organised.

15. Greenery

Loft do DJ Renata Ratier - CASA COR MS 2014, Gabriela Pereira Gabriela Pereira Eclectic style bathroom
Adding some fresh greenery into your bathroom décor can achieve that relaxing and comfortable effect that you’ve always wanted. Just think of the plants as an accessory, but it’s imperative to choose plants that can resist the humidity and wet conditions of the bathroom. These are 21 spectacular but affordable bathrooms.

13 staircases you have to see to believe
Which affordable bathroom idea would you recreate?

