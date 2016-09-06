15 beautiful but affordable bathrooms

Your bathroom is more than just a room in your house. It’s that area that you need to take time to relax, unwind and get comfortable. Whether you enjoy soaking in the tub, or an exhilarating shower, the bathroom needs to be a sensuous escape from your troubles. This is why it is necessary to have a beautiful bathroom. And with the help of the team at homify, your bathroom can look and feel spectacular, while taking your budget into consideration as well. Here are some inspirational bathroom ideas to get you started!
This simple bathroom has all the classic features and fixtures that make it a stunning design choice, but the most interesting aspect of the décor must be the rustic styled tiles.
This décor is inexpensive and a modern take on traditional wooden cabinets. Drift wood is a fantastic choice to incorporate into the design that creates a country-style effect that is stunning too.
Revamping your bathroom may take something simple, this mosaic tiled shower is a great way to make your bathroom look cool and luxurious again, without breaking the bank of course.
This double mirror with great lighting could just be the comfortable and stylish accessory that your bathroom needs to look amazing again.
It’s unbelievable the difference that colour can make to create a stunning bathroom, add some fantastic and vibrant colour and it may just look chic and stylish again.
Using some fascinating retro-inspired tiles to add an attractive effect to your bathroom might just be the best solution. Consider this example as a great choice by interior designers!
Although brighter bathrooms décor is a top choice, there is something elegant and luxurious about this darker hue that makes it romantic too. Slate grey is an up and coming neutral colour that is dramatic and minimalist.
Neutral shades along with modern fixtures will create a contemporary and classic décor that is tasteful and trendy. The style will not date too, so it’s a long lasting choice for your bathroom.
This sleek and simple bathroom design is a stunning choice for a small bathroom, and because there is nothing extra fancy about the décor, it’s a décor that will be in style for years to come.
Your small bathroom doesn’t have to look unattractive and cluttered, this design perfectly displays how each corner can be used to its fullest potential.
A personal touch is an amazing way to bring out the best in your bathroom. Think about adding vibrant art, black and white photographs and fresh flowers to upgrade your space.
Natural light is a fantastic way to enhance the look of your bathroom, and this can be accentuated by a brighter and light reflecting décor, such as this all-white design. A perfect choice for a small bathroom.
Get rid of those old shower curtains that are ugly and barely functional ad replace them with sleek and stylish glass shower doors. This will instantly maximise the space and create a more contemporary design.
This dramatically lit bathroom is a stunning décor choice to relax and unwind. And with the perfect storage and neutral colours incorporated into the design, this bathroom will look uncluttered and organised.
Adding some fresh greenery into your bathroom décor can achieve that relaxing and comfortable effect that you've always wanted. Just think of the plants as an accessory, but it's imperative to choose plants that can resist the humidity and wet conditions of the bathroom.