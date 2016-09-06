15 beautiful but affordable bathrooms

Your bathroom is more than just a room in your house. It’s that area that you need to take time to relax, unwind and get comfortable. Whether you enjoy soaking in the tub, or an exhilarating shower, the bathroom needs to be a sensuous escape from your troubles. This is why it is necessary to have a beautiful bathroom. And with the help of the team at homify, your bathroom can look and feel spectacular, while taking your budget into consideration as well. Here are some inspirational bathroom ideas to get you started!