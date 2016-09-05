13 smart prefab and modular homes

So you would love to have your own home, but your budget won’t allow you to buy that dream house. You may have never thought that a prefab home can look fabulous and be a fantastic and affordable choice for your home, but this Ideabook showcases 13 sensational prefabricated and modular homes that will leave you stunned! Prefab houses can be tailor made to suit your needs, are inexpensive, eco-friendly and are also built in no time! So let’s be inspired by these modular home ideas.
This gorgeous single-storey house is simple and attractive. The architects have planned each aspect of this home perfectly, and even though it's only 75 square metres in area, this small house has a kitchen, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Now that's functional and practical.
This home has a neutral colour scheme and is surrounded by nature, making it a great design for a house located out if the city, while a garden adds some fun character to the exterior too.
This design shows that modular homes don’t have to be boring and unimaginative, in fact with some out of the box thinking, your modular home can be a sophisticated choice in colour, architecture and design.
This ultra-mod exterior is unique and interesting. The basic prefab has been elevated to be contemporary, while the striking aesthetic design makes this house remarkable and attractive. But what do you think about the swimming pool and outdoor area? It may just be great for relaxing and soaking up the sunshine.
So just because you property space is limited doesn’t mean that your home has to be small and cramped, go for a double storey prefab home, and make the most of the design, the layout and the light. Why not add a usable garden area to your rooftop to grow all your favourite greens and flowers?
Opting for a wooden exterior such as this doesn’t make your prefab home any less fantastic, in fact this may be the contemporary styled cabin design that you’ve always wanted as a forever home. So go on and create your own comfortable modular cottage.
This unconventional mirrored façade is a sensational choice for a modular house. It’s different and dynamic, while solar panels ensure that the house is environmentally friendly too. The clean lines and rectangular design creates an industrial inspired design, but this house is just so striking.
This house has been built from a number of blocks which have created a strong and elegant home design that is different and eye-catching. What do you about the front Z-shape of the house? It would definitely cause a stir among passers-by.
The home featured here communes with nature to be a holistic and comfortable space. Enjoy the fresh air and great conversation and delicious meals on the covered patio, regardless of the weather.
This prefab home design in unbelievably quirky, the pallet façade along with the interior lighting creates a design that is fun and vibrant. Great for a home owner that doesn’t shy away from their individuality.
The wooden cube façade of this spacious home has a welcoming and cosy appearance that is perfect for a dynamic modern family. But, just think of all the fun that can be enjoyed on the green lawn too.
This compact double-storey house is cute and quaint. The irregular shape makes it a fantastic choice for an unusual young family that enjoys being the centre of attention.
The prefab house featured here is budget friendly, eco-wise, and easily available. It also has a simple yet futuristic appeal that makes it a great choice for a single home owner or even a small family that enjoy contemporary style. Here are Three great South African prefabs to inspire you.