Top 5 of the week: Best of the braais and wonderful wardrobes

Another week of home inspiration, ideas to improve your surrounds and stories and here we are once again, wrapping up the week and taking a look at what you loved most.
We had a lot of stellar articles, but only five can make it to the top. This week, a South African home nailed it again! Decadent yet stylish, this house proves that South Africa's architects are a national treasure. But what else did you want to see more of? As always, small houses and kitchen tips were popular, but this week it was really all about two things—storage and braais.
Perhaps the only surprise of the week is that our story on cool and creative wall materials made it in – who knew mixing up your walls was so popular? We'll definitely give you some good, fresh wall inspiration and ideas in the coming weeks. For now, get a warm cup of tea or coffee (or whatever you like – maybe a hot chocolate!) and take another look at our best projects from the week that was. If you're just stopping by for the first time, then this is your opportunity to enjoy top of the crop.
Rudman Visagie are architect professionals in Mossel Bay who are experts when it comes to detailed designs that bring life and soul to family homes. We explored their gorgeous home that is as charming as it is comfortable.
With Tuscan touches and a modern edge, this space will teach us how we too can add a sense of homeliness and sophistication to our very own homes. Are you ready to have a look?
Have you given thought to adding some creativity to the walls of your home? Whether it be through some fantastic wallpaper, brilliant colour or textured stone and brick, there are so many possibilities to add character and style to your home. Try some brilliant and dramatic lighting to enhance a colour palette or accentuate your décor with these great shelves. Boring old shelves are definitely a thing of the past.
This list is the definitive guide to top-class wall deco. Take a look and be inspired…
Whether it be adding built-in cupboards, closets or re-organising your large wardrobe space, it’s time to think about beautiful closets for your bedroom. There is nothing more luxurious and stylish than having a bedroom that is neat and tidy to make you feel at ease when you come home. And these elegant wardrobe ideas can store everything from your shoes and coats to your bed linen and underwear.
Chic and sleek stylish ideas are the inspiration for these modern closets that will make your bedroom even more sensational and functional. Take a look at this list and pick your favourite.
Storage space is an essential part of keeping a home neat and tidy, and spaces like kids' room should be the epitome of organised and clean (in between play dates of course!). Teaching children at a young age to pack away their clothing in specific cupboards, store away shoes and toys and keep a tidy room is an important lesson, which will in turn guide them as an adult to value structure in their work and home.
In this Ideabook we look at all storage spaces, from dressers and closets to cabinets and shelving. So regardless of the bedroom size, there is an alternative storage solution for your child’s room, whether it be simple and modern or stylish and funky. Take a peek…
If there is one thing South Africans are well-known for, it is how to throw together a decent braai. But seeing as this is homify and a stylish space is what we strive for, we thought it appropriate to recommend 10 spots that can help you with your next back-yard braai session.
So, whether it’s at the pool, in the middle of the garden, or on the terrace, these 10 spots are sure to inspire you to pull a bag of charcoal closer. Click through to see our top picks—whatever the occasion, these braais will have you covered.