The family home that's full of charm and personality

Whether it’s a bachelor living up his single life, or a family with busy youngsters, each household has its own unique requirements in terms of lifestyle and space. Today’s homify 360° discovery is certainly no exception, as we get to take a look at a structure that forms the cosy residence of a young family with two kids.
In addition to the clever use of spaces (those growing youngsters require a lot for play time), we’ll also get to see how the choice of building- and design materials flaunt a warm and charming vibe that makes this family home all the more inviting.
Viewing the house from the outside, we can already see that it flaunts a very exceptional look. That sloped roof, the brick-clad balcony, various volumes protruding from one another to form interesting little surfaces and terraces – who wouldn’t want to give this house a second look?
Lucky for us, we get to take a peek at the interiors as well…
It’s a distinct mix between charm and elegance as we enter the interiors. The wooden floors and natural stone wall present beautiful textures and materials in this neutral-dominant space. It’s the simple touches here that catch our eye and exude that homely vibe mixed with modern beauty: a simple timber floating shelf, a single vase with flowers, the ceiling lights casting eye-catching glows onto that stone wall.
This minimalist-style entry hall has us completely floored, and it is clear that it is not trying too hard at all.
As mentioned earlier, this house’s design is based on the needs of what a household with two small children will require – and space is most definitely one of those needs.
Here we get to see the living room, located on the top floor. Although if need be, this room’s style and function can easily be adapted to fit another design, such as a study.
This perspective is the complete opposite of our previous image: it is the living room from the other side, with those timber doors shut to ensure some privacy. Just see how beautiful those light wooden surfaces play with the rest of the earthy-toned colours.
The other side of the house presents an extra room in the shape of a loft, which allows a multitude of possibilities for this household: from a dressing room and extra bedroom to a play space for the children (when they’re a little bit older to master that ladder, mind you).
Seeing as those wooden surfaces have been so successful in blessing this house with aesthetic value, it was decided that it would adorn the kitchen as well – wise choice, indeed, because here we see the friendly character and inviting ambience of the timber-clad kitchen that looks just so homely.
To keep those culinary scents contained (and ensure some privacy for the cook), timber sliding doors separate the kitchen from the adjoining rooms.
Even though it’s a bit on the small side, there is nothing wrong with this bathroom’s dedication to charm. Adequate natural light gets to filter through the window, while the wooden panelling of the walls’ lower levels ensure the same warm and friendly touch as seen elsewhere in the house.
A sturdy dose of charm, style, and functionality ensures that this family home becomes the unique space for a young family!