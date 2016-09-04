The family home that's full of charm and personality

Whether it’s a bachelor living up his single life, or a family with busy youngsters, each household has its own unique requirements in terms of lifestyle and space. Today’s homify 360° discovery is certainly no exception, as we get to take a look at a structure that forms the cosy residence of a young family with two kids.

In addition to the clever use of spaces (those growing youngsters require a lot for play time), we’ll also get to see how the choice of building- and design materials flaunt a warm and charming vibe that makes this family home all the more inviting.