​11 kitchen ideas that won’t cost thousands of rands

Contrary to what you may believe, a beautiful kitchen does not have to equal thousands of rands. You don’t need to invest in a huge remodelling project in order to enjoy a stylish space where you can cook, bake, socialise, and do all those other little things that the heart of the home allows you to. A little clever thinking and some touch-ups here and there can be all that is needed to turn that boring and dull-looking kitchen into a sizzling culinary space.

Fortunately for you, we have already done the thinking part, which means it’s only a matter of reading through our tips and deciding which ones you’ll be trying out for now while saving up for that big kitchen renovation you’re planning!