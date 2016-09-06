Your browser is out-of-date.

13 staircases you have to see to believe

Leigh Leigh
THE VILLA I FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN, MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Staircases are often overlooked as simply functional items in the house that allow us to get from one floor to the next.

However, as we are going to discover today, a staircase can double up as a design element in the home—and then some! Staircases have the ability to become the focal point of a room, bringing innovation and creativity to even the most plain and simple homes.

Today, we are going to explore 13 incredible staircases that you'll have to see to believe. Are you ready?

1. The white floating stairs

Progetto, EV+A Lab Atelier d'Architettura & Interior Design EV+A Lab Atelier d'Architettura & Interior Design Modern dining room
EV+A Lab Atelier d'Architettura & Interior Design

Progetto

EV+A Lab Atelier d'Architettura & Interior Design
EV+A Lab Atelier d&#39;Architettura &amp; Interior Design
EV+A Lab Atelier d'Architettura & Interior Design

This design is incredibly modern and innovative, with white stairs making their way up to the second floor, seemingly floating in mid-air.

The white stairs contrast beautifully with the black wall and stone cladding, packing even more of a punch. Can you see how the staircase completely enhances the home?

2. Introduce nature

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

In this design, we can see how natural light and the introduction of plants and flowers completely enhances the wooden staircase. Opt for large glass windows and doors as well as skylights, which will bask your staircase in natural light. 

Adding plants or flowers to the space instantly connects it to nature.

Have a look at these tips for decorating your staircase with a garden.

3. Industrial chic

Oficinas ECC, ARKOT arquitectura + construcción ARKOT arquitectura + construcción Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
ARKOT arquitectura + construcción

ARKOT arquitectura + construcción
ARKOT arquitectura + construcción
ARKOT arquitectura + construcción

Don't be afraid to get creative with your staircase, bringing in more industrial or eclectic design elements. In this image, we can see how the chunky yet lightweight metal stairs create a very unique arc through the horizontal plane, resulting in a chic and cutting-edge style of staircase.

Functionality has never looked so good!

4. Sweeping staircase

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
homify

homify
homify
homify

Your staircase can also can go a more classic route! Opt for neutral tones such as white or beige and incorporate very elegant materials such as marble or granite.

In this design, we can see how the stairs sweep down in a curve from the second floor. The curves soften the effect of the staircase, while the steel banisters are the cherry on top of this stylish feature.

5. Dark tones

Paris apartment, Diff.Studio Diff.Studio Living room
Diff.Studio

Paris apartment

Diff.Studio
Diff.Studio
Diff.Studio

Don't be afraid to go for dark colours when it comes to your staircase design. Darker tones such as midnight blue or charcoal black can introduce a very lavish and luxurious look and feel to your home. 

If you do go this route, just ensure that you have adequate lighting so you can see where you are going when you move up and down the stairs!

6. Or just choose white

Habitation Privée Vieux-Lille, mayelle architecture intérieur design mayelle architecture intérieur design Modern living room
mayelle architecture intérieur design

mayelle architecture intérieur design
mayelle architecture intérieur design
mayelle architecture intérieur design

If darker tones aren't for you, don't be afraid to go for a sleek and minimalist white!

In this image, we can see how a pure white staircase accentuates the shape and style, while remaining elegant and understated. It also works with any decor scheme!

7. Glass stairs

​A single-flight cantilever staircase crafted in toughened, laminated glass Railing London Ltd Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Glass stairs,glass staircases,cantilever stairs,cantilever glass treads,floating glass stairs,floating treads,glass handrail
Railing London Ltd

​A single-flight cantilever staircase crafted in toughened, laminated glass

Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd

Have you ever seen something quite so innovative and chic?

These glass stairs are a very stylish, trendy and unique play on the traditional staircase, but they also take up very little space both visually and physically. If you don't have that much room for a staircase, this is a great option!

8. The fish bowl

Helical glass staircase around giant fish tank Diapo Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Diapo

Helical glass staircase around giant fish tank

Diapo
Diapo
Diapo

Create a centre piece for you staircase so that every time you walk up and down it, you are entranced.

In this design, the professionals have built a two-storey high aquarium, which changes the whole look and feel of the staircase. You'll never get bored climbing the stairs!

9. Don't limit your stairs to the interior

Landscape Stairs Jenny Mills Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase front door,threshold,landscaped stairs,concrete,precast concrete,landscaping
Jenny Mills Architects

Landscape Stairs

Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects

Remember that your staircase doesn't need to be limited to the inside of the home—stairs work great outside too!

In this image, we can see how a staircase creates a beautiful flow between the interior space and the garden area, allowing for visitors and family to travel down through the garden to get to the front door, which is made of glass. 

10. Add some personal charm

Stairs homify Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
homify

Stairs

homify
homify
homify

Use your staircase to introduce personal elements into the space, which bring charm and a sense of homeliness to the party.

Picture frames, family photographs and artwork can be hung on the walls next to your stairs, not only giving people something interesting to look at between the bottom floor and the second floor, but also breathing life and soul into the home.

11. Be unconventional

CASTELLO CECONI - INTERNI, Elia Falaschi Fotografo Elia Falaschi Fotografo Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Elia Falaschi Fotografo

Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo

You don't have to go for the same boring shapes and sizes when it comes to your staircase. This staircase looks like it has been inspired by a tree design, resulting in a very unique and refreshing look and feel.

12. The floating wooden staricase

Casa Provenza , BANG arquitectura BANG arquitectura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
BANG arquitectura

BANG arquitectura
BANG arquitectura
BANG arquitectura

We've seen how beautiful a floating staircase can be, but don't forget how impressive simple wood can be for your stair design!

Wood is natural and warm, bringing a very homely touch to a space.

Have a look at these other wooden staircases that wow!

13. Don't forget the storage

Appartement familial atypique : réaménagement de chambres de services-Paris-16e , ATELIER FB ATELIER FB Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
ATELIER FB

ATELIER FB
ATELIER FB
ATELIER FB

Don't forget that your staircase can be more functional than simply getting you from one part of the house to the next!

In this image, we can see how the underneath of the staircase has been completely utilised for storage space! Shelves have been neatly installed, allowing it to double up as a cupboard.

Don't waste the space under your stairs!

A simple, small family home that's lovable inside
Which staircase was your favourite?

