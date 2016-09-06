13 staircases you have to see to believe

Staircases are often overlooked as simply functional items in the house that allow us to get from one floor to the next.

However, as we are going to discover today, a staircase can double up as a design element in the home—and then some! Staircases have the ability to become the focal point of a room, bringing innovation and creativity to even the most plain and simple homes.

Today, we are going to explore 13 incredible staircases that you'll have to see to believe. Are you ready?