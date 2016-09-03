​6 awesome kitchen islands to get inspired by

No two kitchens are the same; whether it’s the colour of the walls, the choice of cabinetry, or even the amount of fridge magnets that are on display, chances are approximately 0% that your culinary space will be identical to someone else’s.

Although that is a good thing (personal taste and all that), certain elements can be found in most kitchens (if not all), such as the fridge and sink. And we can’t help but wonder about the ingenious creation that is the kitchen island, and whether that should not be considered a must-have feature in all kitchens.

Why? Well, for starters, it has the ability to display a range of kitchen accessories like cookbooks, and let’s not forget about its aesthetic value.

Need some more reasons to convince yourself? Read right ahead…