The cool dream home for the modern family

Today, we are going to visit Zurich where design professionals Meier Architects have built a home that every South African would dream of having! It features everything from a home gym to a wine cellar with each room as stylish as the next.

Exploring this home will show us what living in style is all about! Luxury and sophistication ooze out of the interiors as well as the exteriors of this cutting-edge space, where relaxation is its middle name.

Just be warned, once we enter this home, you may never want to leave!