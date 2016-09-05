The cool dream home for the modern family

Today, we are going to visit Zurich where design professionals Meier Architects have built a home that every South African would dream of having! It features everything from a home gym to a wine cellar with each room as stylish as the next.
Exploring this home will show us what living in style is all about! Luxury and sophistication ooze out of the interiors as well as the exteriors of this cutting-edge space, where relaxation is its middle name.
Just be warned, once we enter this home, you may never want to leave!
From the front of the home, it looks contemporary and slick with its flat roof and neutral color palette. This home is as cool as a cucumber.
There is also no giving away what goes on behind the facade. This is a private home that is secure and sheltered from the street.
We can also see in this image how a large triple garage is featured, creating the ultimate neatly packaged exterior. A garage allows cars, bicycles, scooters and other items to be stored neatly out of sight, keeping the front of the house looking pristine and protected.
If we make our way around to the back of the house, we can see how deceiving the front is!
The home is split over two levels and takes up a large amount of space, eluding to the fact that this is indeed quite a large home!
The designers have played with the space available to them, creating different volumes, shapes and perceptions with the architectural structure, while keeping the roof flat.
In this image we can see how big the garden is as well as how the designers have including a gorgeous swimming pool, which is the perfect spot for family activities and games. Couldn't you imagine relaxing out here in the warm, South African summer?
An entrance is the first impression that people will get of your home so you want it to look stylish, warm and inviting.
This is exactly what this home achieves with its large wooden doors, which are flanked by windows that allow sunlight to stream into this space.
The furniture used in this space is simple, yet effective. A few pieces of artwork and a beautiful, long and narrow table hint at the luxury in the rest of the rooms, while not giving too much away. The minimalist tones here make for a spacious looking entrance hall.
Have a look at these tips for making a great impression with your entrance hall.
In this image, we can see how the living space is an open plan design, finished in a neutral colour palette, which creates quite an impact. The white floors, walls and sofas are complemented by the other neutral shades, while maintaining a very edgy and modern look and feel.
The most impressive part of this area, however, is how it opens up onto the exterior spaces thanks to the large glass sliding doors. This creates a wonderful flow between the outside and the inside, while expanding the living space.
The kitchen is a gorgeous spot in the house, encased in glass so that the chef has continuous views of the surrounds.
This also allows for plenty of natural light to flow into this space. The natural light enhances the dark wooden features and silver appliances.
You'll also notice a minimalist look and feel in this space, where there is no cutlery, crockery or glassware featured on the counter tops. Everything has been stored neatly away, making for a very stylish and sleek space. It's like a blank canvas, ready for culinary delights to be created in it!
Have a look at these 6 steps to a better kitchen storage system.
Now we get to those parts of the house that are simply incredible.
In this image, we come across a gym and spa area, where the family can work out, meditate or relax in a hot stone bath. Have you ever seen something so stylish?
You'll notice the lighting is very soft in this room, creating a serene space. The designers have also done some interior landscaping, adding a beautiful green touch to the room. Would you ever want to leave this space?
Have a look at these homify gym products for inspiration when it comes to what you would feature in your home gym!
If we poke our heads into this room, we can see how no stone has been left unturned in the meticulous attention to detail as well as the lavish design.
The shower is the size of some people's bedrooms! Surrounded by a glass door and finished in charcoal tones, this is another area of the home where you would feel relaxed and at ease at all times.
Have we mentioned the wine cellar?
This home truly has everything and we know that this is a room where many South Africans would feel quite at home.
This area of the home is cool and dark—the perfect space to store delicious wines for years to come. The maroon walls add to the soul of the space, working in harmony with the wooden shelves and wine crates.
Not only is this is a great space to store and enjoy wine with family and friends but there are also so many creative ways you can use those old wine corks!
If we look through the connecting spaces of the home, we can see what a role natural light plays, opening the spaces up and keeping even the longest of corridors looking light and bright.
This is a great design tip and is easy to implement. Opt for skylights or large glass windows and doors throughout the house.
We can also see how beautiful artwork has been added to the walls in the home, making for a very special and charming space packed with personality.