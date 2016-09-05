5 home renovations that will blow you away!

In this homify ideabook today, we will show you five renovations that will leave you with your mouth open. And for those who enjoy a dramatic before and after, we will also show you the renovation of an old apartment turned loft!

We all love changes. There is something very special about seeing a before and learning to appreciate the potential as well as the possibilities that exist in an old home as well as really enjoying and appreciating the after .

While renovation projects are often cumbersome, they have their advantages compared to starting from scratch. It's a huge benefit to take advantage of an existing structure and sometimes we can really make use of the original design, emphasising the trend or charm from back in the day.

The following renovations are from professionals around the world, who will blow you away today with their impressive work.

These five projects show homes that have gone from absolutely dilapidated spaces to sensational living areas. Join us as we explore the satisfaction of witnessing a successful transformation.