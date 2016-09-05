5 home renovations that will blow you away!

In this homify ideabook today, we will show you five renovations that will leave you with your mouth open. And for those who enjoy a dramatic before and after, we will also show you the renovation of an old apartment turned loft!
We all love changes. There is something very special about seeing a
before and learning to appreciate the potential as well as the possibilities that exist in an old home as well as really enjoying and appreciating the
after.
While renovation projects are often cumbersome, they have their advantages compared to starting from scratch. It's a huge benefit to take advantage of an existing structure and sometimes we can really make use of the original design, emphasising the trend or charm from back in the day.
The following renovations are from professionals around the world, who will blow you away today with their impressive work.
These five projects show homes that have gone from absolutely dilapidated spaces to sensational living areas. Join us as we explore the satisfaction of witnessing a successful transformation.
The architect hired to renovate this space saw the great potential that was hiding in this ruined penthouse. Yet there were lots of challenges to face as it almost looks like it is about to collapse!
Will the charm of the gabled roof and the beauty of the proportions be enough to transform it into a wonderful living space?
This immaculate living space retains much of the original structure. The gabled roof was updated with skylights, which allow natural light to flow into this space. This is one of the most attractive features of this environment.
The floors and walls have been fully restored, while the original beams and the ceilings have been retained and repainted.
Have a look at these tips for bathing your home in natural light.
This apartment is in the final stages of construction, with the final touches ready to be made, which will transform it into a living space.
The windows and the sense of spaciousness are quite promising, setting the tone for a wonderful interior design!
This living room and dining room now exudes elegance and sophistication.
Furnished in a modern style, this space makes use of good, natural light from the windows while the roof plays with double-height.
This has become a very impressive atmosphere!
This duplex was in serious need of a refurbishment, which the owners decided to give it! The floors and walls are in a very bad condition, while the mezzanine and staircase are in serious need of a coat of paint, even though they are durable materials.
The result is an impeccable home with white walls and floors that reflect the natural light as well as the artificial light.
The furniture is incredibly modern, which combines beautifully with the rustic table and chairs in the dining room. These two styles balance each other out, enriching the open plan environment.
This room, which features large windows overlooking the garden, was in the process of a revamp in this image. We can see that it is full of debris.
Don't you think the ceiling makes the roof feel a bit claustrophobic and stifling?
The ceilings have been lifted and the furniture in this space has been positioned to face the windows so that the garden view can be fully enjoyed.
The furnishings were chosen with taste and style, bringing together several pieces of excellent quality. The dark curtains visually lengthen the height of the ceilings, making the space seem that much more broad and expansive.
This living space features a destroyed floor and a wall that is serious need of a make-over. If we look at this image, there doesn't seem to be much promise due to its limited space, simple design and very boring look and feel.
Yet the designers have managed to add some touches that make it that much more interesting and attractive, while renewing the floors and the walls.
The windows have been successfully replaced, with beautifully finished panels at the bottom. The wooden floor chosen for this living area is cosy and warm, working in harmony with the white and creamy tones of the walls.
A few high quality pieces of furniture and decorative elements have been chosen, making the space seem much larger. This is a wise decision. Less is more in a small home.
