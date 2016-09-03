​A cosy family home with a creative twist

Carving out a home for oneself in the cityscape is by no means an easy feat. One has to compete with a seemingly endless amount of other citygoers who are also out for themselves, and then there’s the issue of space that seems to be becoming an endangered species.

And then there is the problem of never getting enough fresh air or feeling the joy of stepping out onto a lush lawn, unless you are lucky enough to acquire an abode that comes with a garden – or live near a decent park.

Such was the case with the homeowners of today’s homify 360° highlight, who delved into some out-of-the-box thinking when they required a bit of lushness and green freshness with their city-bound home.

The surprising results? Well, see for yourself…