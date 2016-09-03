​A cosy family home with a creative twist

Carving out a home for oneself in the cityscape is by no means an easy feat. One has to compete with a seemingly endless amount of other citygoers who are also out for themselves, and then there’s the issue of space that seems to be becoming an endangered species.
And then there is the problem of never getting enough fresh air or feeling the joy of stepping out onto a lush lawn, unless you are lucky enough to acquire an abode that comes with a garden – or live near a decent park.
Such was the case with the homeowners of today’s homify 360° highlight, who delved into some out-of-the-box thinking when they required a bit of lushness and green freshness with their city-bound home.
The surprising results? Well, see for yourself…
When was the last time you walked out onto a balcony only to be greeted by a lush lawn? Since this house is located in the hustle and bustle of the city, its owners devised this ingenious plan so that they could feel the softness of fresh grass underneath their feet whenever they please.
Boasting a size that is not at all small or cramped, the garden balcony presents a lush spot for resting and relaxation – even a few gardening opportunities if those plants and flowers’ roots don’t go too deep.
Viewing the house from the street, you would never guess the lush surprise it hides on its top storey – and why would the homeowners want to share their fresh little secret with the world?
The front façade flaunts a beautiful intermingling of grey volumes protruding from one another, forming neat little terraces and niches as a result.
Time to see what the interiors have to offer. Could you have foreseen such a bright and airy space? Thanks to the high ceiling, an abundance of fresh air and visual spaciousness can be found on the house’s inside. And to save up even more legroom, a slim ladder replaces a staircase, which takes the residents up to that lush green balcony/rooftop whenever they please.
Notice the tranquil and clean look of the rooms thanks to the white tones and the light-coloured timber adorning a multitude of surfaces.
Wherever deemed possible and practical, windows were inserted, ensuring a steady amount of natural light flooding inside, making those light and bright interiors even more luminous.
In addition to windows, many exterior doors have been coated with glass panes, helping along that incoming sunshine and enhancing the rooms’ visual spaciousness.
Here, standing on the terrace, we can see the open-plan kitchen and living area from outside, which is also where the ladder is located. Notice the strong dose of artificial lighting fixtures, ripe and ready to light up those interiors as soon as dusk settles in.
