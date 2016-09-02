​A minimalist home that's full of light, love and warmth

From rustic and minimalist to classic and modern designs, homify 360° most definitely keeps it interesting by delving into a range of architectural creations on a daily basis. Our latest discovery is a very modern Japanese home which boasts several striking features.
Located in a dense suburban environment, the house’s interior setting is quite the opposite: private, clean, and spacious. In addition, the house has a strong relationship with nature, as seen in its L-shaped layout that wraps neatly around a modern internal garden. A wonderful rooftop terrace and a few exceptional window openings complete the link with the outside world.
Let’s get a closer look…
Most definitely a façade that is very private, but also quite deceiving (the reason for which we will discovery in a minute). A single wooden door has been inserted into the exterior surface, with not so much as a hint of a window anywhere – at least not in the front side.
Nevertheless, its very straightforward structure most definitely creates style and interest, making us wonder just exactly what is going on behind those concrete walls…
Viewing the structure from a bird’s eye view, we get a very good idea of its L-shaped layout. Just below the roof terrace is where the main living area is located, which we will get to in a minute. The adjacent interior garden (closed off from street view thanks to those concrete walls) provides sufficient amounts of natural light for the interior rooms.
What a most fabulous welcome for guests! This entry hall treats us to a delectable dose of pale timber surfaces and high ceilings, even if it is a bit narrow.
This shape has been accentuated with the addition of a very narrow window slit in the doorway to the right. For some more light, a high window located above the door allows a sliver of light to enter, and also draws all eyes upwards to fully appreciate that height.
Although it’s closed off by concrete walls, the internal courtyard enjoys a very open and airy quality. This is due to the handful of vertical slits in the walls, as well as the fact that there is no roof or other feature covering the garden area – it has been left completely open to the elements.
Quite different from the vision we had when looking at the front façade (remember what we said about the house being ‘deceiving’?).
And linking up firmly with the exterior space is the open-plan living room and kitchen, which, thanks to generous-sized glass doors, open up fantastically onto the courtyard.
From this angle we really get a sense of just how bright and spacious this home feels. See the interesting shadows that fall across the floor, thanks to the wall’s unusual openings.
The simple geometry of the house is further enhanced by the use of bold timber ceiling beams, which delightfully echo the panels of the wooden floors beneath them.
A perfect little colour palette of neutrals which ensures that any additional tones (whether they’re hot colours, cool tones, or anything in-between) will look most welcome and striking.
