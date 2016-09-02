Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​A minimalist home that's full of light, love and warmth

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
池花の家 プライベートなライトコートを持つ広がりの家, アトリエ24一級建築士事務所 アトリエ24一級建築士事務所 Modern Garden
Loading admin actions …

From rustic and minimalist to classic and modern designs, homify 360° most definitely keeps it interesting by delving into a range of architectural creations on a daily basis. Our latest discovery is a very modern Japanese home which boasts several striking features.

Located in a dense suburban environment, the house’s interior setting is quite the opposite: private, clean, and spacious. In addition, the house has a strong relationship with nature, as seen in its L-shaped layout that wraps neatly around a modern internal garden. A wonderful rooftop terrace and a few exceptional window openings complete the link with the outside world.

Let’s get a closer look…

A very straightforward façade

池花の家 プライベートなライトコートを持つ広がりの家, アトリエ24一級建築士事務所 アトリエ24一級建築士事務所 Modern houses
アトリエ24一級建築士事務所

アトリエ24一級建築士事務所
アトリエ24一級建築士事務所
アトリエ24一級建築士事務所

Most definitely a façade that is very private, but also quite deceiving (the reason for which we will discovery in a minute). A single wooden door has been inserted into the exterior surface, with not so much as a hint of a window anywhere – at least not in the front side. 

Nevertheless, its very straightforward structure most definitely creates style and interest, making us wonder just exactly what is going on behind those concrete walls…

Stunning location

池花の家 プライベートなライトコートを持つ広がりの家, アトリエ24一級建築士事務所 アトリエ24一級建築士事務所 Modern houses
アトリエ24一級建築士事務所

アトリエ24一級建築士事務所
アトリエ24一級建築士事務所
アトリエ24一級建築士事務所

Viewing the structure from a bird’s eye view, we get a very good idea of its L-shaped layout. Just below the roof terrace is where the main living area is located, which we will get to in a minute. The adjacent interior garden (closed off from street view thanks to those concrete walls) provides sufficient amounts of natural light for the interior rooms.

Light timber interiors

池花の家 プライベートなライトコートを持つ広がりの家, アトリエ24一級建築士事務所 アトリエ24一級建築士事務所 Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
アトリエ24一級建築士事務所

アトリエ24一級建築士事務所
アトリエ24一級建築士事務所
アトリエ24一級建築士事務所

What a most fabulous welcome for guests! This entry hall treats us to a delectable dose of pale timber surfaces and high ceilings, even if it is a bit narrow. 

This shape has been accentuated with the addition of a very narrow window slit in the doorway to the right. For some more light, a high window located above the door allows a sliver of light to enter, and also draws all eyes upwards to fully appreciate that height.

The walled-in garden

池花の家 プライベートなライトコートを持つ広がりの家, アトリエ24一級建築士事務所 アトリエ24一級建築士事務所 Modern Garden
アトリエ24一級建築士事務所

アトリエ24一級建築士事務所
アトリエ24一級建築士事務所
アトリエ24一級建築士事務所

Although it’s closed off by concrete walls, the internal courtyard enjoys a very open and airy quality. This is due to the handful of vertical slits in the walls, as well as the fact that there is no roof or other feature covering the garden area – it has been left completely open to the elements.

Quite different from the vision we had when looking at the front façade (remember what we said about the house being ‘deceiving’?). 

And linking up firmly with the exterior space is the open-plan living room and kitchen, which, thanks to generous-sized glass doors, open up fantastically onto the courtyard. 

Seeking a landscape architect for the garden of your dreams? Your search is over…

The open-plan room

池花の家 プライベートなライトコートを持つ広がりの家, アトリエ24一級建築士事務所 アトリエ24一級建築士事務所 Modern living room
アトリエ24一級建築士事務所

アトリエ24一級建築士事務所
アトリエ24一級建築士事務所
アトリエ24一級建築士事務所

From this angle we really get a sense of just how bright and spacious this home feels. See the interesting shadows that fall across the floor, thanks to the wall’s unusual openings. 

The simple geometry of the house is further enhanced by the use of bold timber ceiling beams, which delightfully echo the panels of the wooden floors beneath them. 

A perfect little colour palette of neutrals which ensures that any additional tones (whether they’re hot colours, cool tones, or anything in-between) will look most welcome and striking. 

Want to see some more minimalist magic? Then take a look at: The Secret Home of Minimalist Beauty.

10 beautiful kitchens perfect for South African homes
We love it, but can’t speak for everyone. Tell us what you think about this unusual house.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks