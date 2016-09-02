​A modern style family home with a deck you'll die for

Here on homify 360°, part of the excitement is seeing the locations where our structures stand. For instance, you never know when that house we are about to view will be on a vineyard in Tuscany, or on a golden beach in Cape Town, or even in an upmarket and high-quality residential area where a five-bedroom house is considered ‘modest’.

However, today we keep it low key (yet still stylish) by taking a look at some artistic renderings of a modern family home situated in what looks to be an elegant neighbourhood – oh yes, and there is a gorgeous garden on the property as well, which severely boosts this house’s aesthetic levels.

See for yourself…