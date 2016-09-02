​A modern style family home with a deck you'll die for

Here on homify 360°, part of the excitement is seeing the locations where our structures stand. For instance, you never know when that house we are about to view will be on a vineyard in Tuscany, or on a golden beach in Cape Town, or even in an upmarket and high-quality residential area where a five-bedroom house is considered ‘modest’.
However, today we keep it low key (yet still stylish) by taking a look at some artistic renderings of a modern family home situated in what looks to be an elegant neighbourhood – oh yes, and there is a gorgeous garden on the property as well, which severely boosts this house’s aesthetic levels.
See for yourself…
As usual, we kick off our tour with a look at the exterior façade, yet this time we thought we’d take a look at the side view of the house to get a better glimpse of the materials used. As we can see, lightly coated timber panels adorn generous surfaces of the façade, lending a very tranquil look to the house.
In addition, the colour palette makes use of a monochrome vibe, with crisp whites and dark charcoal tones taking care of the walls, roof, window frames, etc.
Notice the delicious addition of plants and flowers, lending a lush and fresh look to the exteriors—and definitely complementing that gorgeous garden we mentioned earlier.
Don’t you get a most peaceful feeling when looking at the house’s front façade (the side facing the street)? Although the yard is open and welcoming, the house seems to value its privacy by not treating us to too many views of the interiors, hence the fact that we can only glimpse one window from this side.
All that is needed to complete this picture-perfect setting is a white picket fence – or is it perfect as is? What are your thoughts?
How gorgeous is that back yard, with not only a lush open lawn to treat us to a fabulous view, but lots of porch- and terrace space where we can have a relaxing sit down.
As noted earlier, the front side of the house is rather closed up from the street (and with good reason, too), but the rear area is a tad more open and welcoming, with more windows and glass doors situated here that can treat us to some glimpses of the interior settings.
Architects, gardeners, and much more – we have them all here on homify.
Fancy an exterior lunch? How about we take our coffee outside? What about getting some fresh air while we catch up on work? Whatever meal or activity you have planned, how about you choose the backyard porch?
Comfy-looking loungers and a round table complete the modern scene perfectly, situated beautifully in-between the gorgeous garden and the interior setting of the house.
With a spot like that, we won’t need a second invitation to spend more time outdoors!
