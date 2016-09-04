A beautiful but surprisingly affordable home perfect for anyone

Istanbul-based architect professionals, Buun Motto, have created a gorgeous estate packed with beautiful, modern and contemporary houses that are chic and stylish.
We are going to explore one of these houses inside and out today, to see how they've married trend with comfort. Each room exudes quality, functionality and style.
You also won't believe how theY bring different colours, tones, and textures together, resulting in the most eye-catching interior designs.
Are you ready to take a look?
From this angle, we can see how the home features two-storeys that are neatly packaged beneath a flat roof with clean lines and warm, earthy colours and tones.
The entire facade is finished in different shades of greys and browns, while wooden cladding adds a lighter and slightly rustic touch to the exterior look and feel. Stone cladding has also been utilized in this area, introducing the same earthy element.
We can also see how the home makes the most of the exterior space, with a large, lush garden. Balconies and terraces also create an integration of the interior and exterior spaces, extending the living space into the fresh air.
From this angle, we can see how all of the houses work together in this impressive estate or complex.
What is most striking is the expansive green surrounds as well as the beautiful trees that litter this area. These homes are truly integrated into the nature that surrounds them.
We can also see that all of the homes take on a similar style to the home we saw in the previous image, with flat roofs and neatly packaged structures dominated by clean lines and warm tones.
If we head into the home, we can see how the interior mimics the exterior design with the neutral colours and warm, earthy tones.
A wooden wall separates the dining room from the kitchen, while large glass windows and doors that run along the length of the room allow the interior to spill out onto the beautiful exterior. This maintains a constant connection to nature as well as allowing natural light and fresh air to flow through the home. Don't you love the soft grey blinds that allow the family to filter the light into the home?
The lightweight furniture used for the dining room in the home creates a relaxed, almost retro design that is enhanced by the funky lamp that hangs from the ceiling. Remember that lighting is key to a good dining room design, creating ambiance and romance!
The living room is one of our favourite rooms in the house, with it's grey and brown tones and splashes of colour throughout. The yellow cushions and blue rug introduce life and soul into this space!
In this image, we can also see how well an open plan design works, allowing the rooms to flow onto another. This creates a very spacious and airy living area, which is enhanced by the glass sliding doors on the side of the house. Do you see how by opening the house up onto the exterior space, the home is visually and physically expanded?
The artwork has been carefully chosen for the interiors, adding detail and charm to the home—a great tip!
The bedrooms in this home have been designed with the same elegance and sophistication that we've seen throughout the rest of the home, but touches of personality have been introduced into each of them to ensure that the residents feel completely at home in their own spaces.
In this room, for example, we can see how a guitar, a computer, a telescope and the artwork transform this bedroom into a little haven where possibly a teenage boy could relax and escape from the rest of the world.
The designers have stuck to the same neutral tones in this space, but have introduced some shades of blue for a bit of colour and vibrancy.
We end off our tour in the bathroom, which is peaceful, calming and tranquil.
The designers have achieved this luxurious look and feel by opting for modern tiled walls and floors that seem to be made of marble. This packs quite a punch visually!
The predominantly white tones set the mood for a zen environment, while the black counter tops and mirrors bring in some sophistication.
You'll notice that this bathroom is very chic and minimalist, with all personal items such as shampoos and toothbrushes stored neatly out of sight. This is a great tip! The result is a very clean, organized and appealing bathroom!