A beautiful but surprisingly affordable home perfect for anyone

Istanbul-based architect professionals, Buun Motto, have created a gorgeous estate packed with beautiful, modern and contemporary houses that are chic and stylish.

We are going to explore one of these houses inside and out today, to see how they've married trend with comfort. Each room exudes quality, functionality and style.

You also won't believe how theY bring different colours, tones, and textures together, resulting in the most eye-catching interior designs.

Are you ready to take a look?