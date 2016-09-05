8 trendy and smart ideas for South African homes

South Africa, is also known as the rainbow nation. And because this country is a vibrant mix of culture, traditions, colours and lifestyle, it’s obvious that your home should reflect that inherent South African identity. Whether it be the simplicity of urban style, or the majestic mountains, the sensational coastline or the unbelievable untouched nature, South Africa is a world of its own when it comes to style. In this Ideabook, we look at trendy ways to make your home fantastic and stylish, from the kitchen, to the living room and even the bedroom. These décor tips are sure to inspire your creativity.