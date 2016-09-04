9 easy ways to watch TV in style

Who doesn’t just enjoy spending time vegging it out in front of their TV? And with so many new ways to enjoy your favourite movies and TV shows, you need to have a relaxing and comfortable space to watch TV. In this Ideabook we look at 9 fantastic and stylish media or living room spaces that are sure to inspire you. Whether it be eagerly anticipating the release of the latest episode of the series you are hooked onto, or the football match of the season… homify has compiled this feature to make your home that much more comfy!