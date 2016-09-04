Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 easy ways to watch TV in style

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Heimkino Berlin, raumdeuter GbR raumdeuter GbR Media room
Loading admin actions …

Who doesn’t just enjoy spending time vegging it out in front of their TV? And with so many new ways to enjoy your favourite movies and TV shows, you need to have a relaxing and comfortable space to watch TV. In this Ideabook we look at 9 fantastic and stylish media or living room spaces that are sure to inspire you. Whether it be eagerly anticipating the release of the latest episode of the series you are hooked onto, or the football match of the season… homify has compiled this feature to make your home that much more comfy!

The functional

Departamento DG, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Media room
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

The wooden panels, white and black carpet as well as minimalist décor, does a lot for the acoustics of this media room. It’s simple and stylish, but a simply delightful design choice!

Mini-cinema

Casa2020, MapOut MapOut Media room
MapOut

MapOut
MapOut
MapOut

This room has two ergonomic leather chairs with foot rests, what better way to enjoy that all time classic movie? Now just a large cooldrink and a big bowl of popcorn and you’re all set!

The themed choice

homify Media room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Comfortable seating… check. Dramatic lighting… check. Space for food, snacks and drinks… check. And of course stunning TV screen… check. Now just sit back and enjoy this perfectly themed media room with all your favourites on the playlist.

Chic and charming

Casa Moema, Tria Arquitetura Tria Arquitetura Media room
Tria Arquitetura

Tria Arquitetura
Tria Arquitetura
Tria Arquitetura

This idea is great for a smaller home, where the media room idea is incorporated within the living room. The L-shaped sofa takes full advantage of the corner space, while the coffee table is perfectly placed as a rest for food and drinks. The neutral colour choice of this room makes for a trendy and contemporary style too.

Something dramatic

Mostra de decoração, dsgnduo dsgnduo Media room
dsgnduo

dsgnduo
dsgnduo
dsgnduo

The interior designers ensured that the ambiance of this room is undoubtedly dramatic, creating an almost real cinema style space, with perfect lighting and deep grey walls for that authentic look.

A retro homage

Casa em Jurerê Internacional - SC - Brasil, Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Media room
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

This TV room has an undeniable retro vibe. The chic shag carpet adds a creative affect to the acoustics, while the armchair is great for relaxing and unwinding. The large flat screen is an attractive choice, while the lighting and wooden furniture makes perfect sense.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Audio visual

Casa Brooklin, Figoli-Ravecca Arquitetos Associados Figoli-Ravecca Arquitetos Associados Media room
Figoli-Ravecca Arquitetos Associados

Figoli-Ravecca Arquitetos Associados
Figoli-Ravecca Arquitetos Associados
Figoli-Ravecca Arquitetos Associados

Watching TV and mixing music – this TV room is the perfect space to do either. Each aspect of the design has been perfectly thought out, from the acoustics, to the graffiti walls and even the block out blinds. So go on… and make some noise!

Star-struck

Heimkino Berlin, raumdeuter GbR raumdeuter GbR Media room
raumdeuter GbR

raumdeuter GbR
raumdeuter GbR
raumdeuter GbR

This mini-cinema was designed with imagination in mind. From the cinema style screen to the starry sky and even the inspired yet comfortable seating in the centre of the room. The room even has a small stage with theatre curtains and a red carpet, so karaoke or comedy night will never be the same again at your house!

A classic choice

Stolpboerderij in Noord - Holland, Decoussemaecker Interieurs Decoussemaecker Interieurs Media room
Decoussemaecker Interieurs

Decoussemaecker Interieurs
Decoussemaecker Interieurs
Decoussemaecker Interieurs

The media room is one of our favourites at homify! It looks like a real movie theatre in every way, from the large and comfortable seating with arm rests, fabric covered walls to improve acoustics and even the authentic lighting leading the way to the seats. What better way to enjoy that action movie? Behold! The high-tech home is a great read too.

The family home that's full of charm and personality
Which home cinema was your favourite?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks