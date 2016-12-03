A terrace transformed from a boring to completely beautiful space

A roof makeover might not be regularly heard of in the design and architecture world, but the end result of this fantastic transformation will make you think of ways to make the most of your roof. The décor and design is amazing, while the scenery makes for perfect panoramic views of the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro. The abandoned roof was used to store unwanted and forgotten items, but since its revamp, this space under the sky is the best place to be!
This space was messy, untidy and unkempt. And although the area is quite spacious, it wasn’t used to its full potential. But, with some out of the box thinking, clever and sparkling style and some fantastic living space ideas, this rooftop is now a chic social space for the whole family!
Since the revamp, this rooftop is now a sensational living space, with the architects taking full advantage of the beautiful city and the spectacular scenery that makes this home so gorgeous, but wait until you see the various perspectives of this social space.
The kitchen is modern and sophisticated, with minimalist features and wooden cabinets creating a warm and friendly décor. So whether it means cooking a meal for two or putting together party platters for twenty, this fantastic kitchen is a superb choice. The neutral colours of the kitchen is cosy and inviting and will remain a trendy design for years to come, while the bar chairs and informal dining area is great for those quick meals.
The living room if this home is a great place to relax and enjoy the comfortable setting, while more than enough seating space has been incorporated for large social groups or visiting friends and families. Just sit back and enjoy the conversation and simple pleasures.
The comfortable and cosy shades used in the décor are attractive, eye catching and calming. Enjoy the beautifully designed space or take in the sensational sights from the terrace on a cold rainy day. There’s so much to do in this home that is full of style!
There’s nothing quite like chilling poolside. But, the panoramic views of this rooftop seem to make the space even more worth it in every way. This home is the best place for a never ending party, from the sensational interior, to the whirlpool tub and of course this gorgeous swimming pool. Summers will never be the same again. If you liked this home makeover, then The brilliant beach house transformation is a must-read too!