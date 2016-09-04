Often we get so caught up in what the interior of our homes should look like that we completely neglect the exterior spaces!

Today, we are going to look at a very impressive project by design professionals Biuro Projektowe MTM Styl and see how they have created a very impressive family home exterior, which we could all learn a thing or two from!

We will even get a chance to see the home right from the planning stages and witness just how much thought, creativity and detail went into creating the ideal modern exterior.