A small, old home gets a new life on a small budget

Today we are going to travel to Alicante in Spain, where design professionals MyHomeDesign have taken an old-fashioned and shabby home and converted it into a stylish, trendy and impressive spot that anyone would be delighted to live in.

We will also learn how size isn't everything. In fact, with the right tools and design mechanisms, you can create a home that looks spacious, light and bright, even if it is lacking in square metres.

So what does it take to make a home homely? In this impressive renovation, we will find out!