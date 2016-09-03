A small, old home gets a new life on a small budget

Today we are going to travel to Alicante in Spain, where design professionals MyHomeDesign have taken an old-fashioned and shabby home and converted it into a stylish, trendy and impressive spot that anyone would be delighted to live in.
We will also learn how size isn't everything. In fact, with the right tools and design mechanisms, you can create a home that looks spacious, light and bright, even if it is lacking in square metres.
So what does it take to make a home homely? In this impressive renovation, we will find out!
In these two images, we get a direct comparison of the kitchen before the renovation and the kitchen after the renovation.
On the left, we can see how outdated it was with its old-fashioned patterned flooring and shabby white walls. The appliances also look old!
We can also see that there is no organisation in this space. Everything is piled together, creating a very cramped and crowded kitchen area.
On the right, we see a total transformation, with the kitchen taking on a minimalist chic look and feel. The walls have been repainted, while the floors have been replaced with modern industrial screed flooring, creating an edgy yet earthy look and feel. A soft wood has been introduced into the space in the form of shelves, which offer ample space to store items neatly away. A modern sink is the cherry on top!
The old home has been completely renovated and opened up, with the living room, kitchen and dining area becoming one. A set of glass windows very subtly keeps the kitchen slightly separate.
One of the first design tips when it comes to small homes is to get rid of chunky walls that separate spaces. These constrict the flow of the rooms and take up space themselves. Have a look at these tips for separating your rooms without building walls.
We can see in this image how the colour palette remains neutral, but darker tones have been introduced, creating a very warm and cosy home environment.
If we look at the kitchen a little closer, we can see how the cutting-edge white marble counter tops work in harmony with the darker wooden cabinets and shelves, almost like a Top Deck chocolate waiting to be munched!
This is a far more contemporary design than we saw in the previous kitchen design, with sleek silver appliances and plenty of storage space for storing kitchen items neatly out of sight.
You'll also notice how effective the lighting is in this space, opening the home up so that it looks bright and spacious.
This bathroom is a wonderful example of how to make the most of a small space. Get rid of anything that you don't need in the bathroom, including the bath tub, maximising every inch of space like the designers have done here.
This way you can create a large and stylish shower as well as have plenty of space for applying your make-up and brushing your teeth.
The stone basin in this room brings a gorgeous rustic touch to the bathroom!
The hallway in this home has been completely transformed with light colours that create a very modern and minimalist look and feel.
The doors have all received a fresh coat of paint, while the finishes throughout this space are modern and clean. Remember that you could always add some family photographs or artwork to a space like this to make it slightly more charming and homely.
