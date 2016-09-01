​The Bohemian beauty that will steal your heart

They say never to judge a book by its cover, and it proves to be most true, whether you are meeting someone for the first time, or actually staring at the cover of a book.

That saying can also be applied to houses. Take today’s homify 360° discovery, for example, which is located in São Paulo, Brazil: from the outside, it looks like a humble little rustic residence that has a beautiful façade, but won’t necessarily make you stop to do a double take. But hang on, as behind those exterior walls hide a fascinating combination of sun-drenched interiors, colourful artistic décor, unique rustic charm, and bohemian touches that will make anybody feel like they’ve stumbled onto a foreign location.

Trust us when we say that the tasteful use of materials and surprising pops of colours throughout make this humble home (at least from the outside) a must see.

Are you ready?