​The Bohemian beauty that will steal your heart

They say never to judge a book by its cover, and it proves to be most true, whether you are meeting someone for the first time, or actually staring at the cover of a book.
That saying can also be applied to houses. Take today’s homify 360° discovery, for example, which is located in São Paulo, Brazil: from the outside, it looks like a humble little rustic residence that has a beautiful façade, but won’t necessarily make you stop to do a double take. But hang on, as behind those exterior walls hide a fascinating combination of sun-drenched interiors, colourful artistic décor, unique rustic charm, and bohemian touches that will make anybody feel like they’ve stumbled onto a foreign location.
Trust us when we say that the tasteful use of materials and surprising pops of colours throughout make this humble home (at least from the outside) a must see.
Are you ready?
The oddly positioned roofs are really something else, which lend some interest to the structure’s appearance. A friendly peach tone adorns the walls, while the extensive porch treats us to some lovely shade from the scorching Brazilian sun.
But those lush plants and sky-high trees make it impossible to resist the urge of further exploring this structure…
Entering the home will cause two main revelations: the abundance of rustic touches, such as the floating staircase made from raw wood; and the use of generous glass panes on the wall to allow a fantastic amount of sunshine to seep indoors.
But notice the full force of bohemian touches and mix-and-match elements strewn all around: the Chinese stool, the glass pottery items, watercolour wall art that seem to be from another time, and a woven rug on the floor which displays a most interesting pattern.
Entering the living room, we immediately experience the rustic eclectic theme in full dosage. A modern metal fireplace fills up the corner in front of the giant window, while reclaimed barn wood-style planks add some character to the double-height walls. Timber beams take control of the ceiling and finish it off with a warm and cosy feel.
The furniture flaunts a “the more, the merrier” look, with styles from reclaimed wood to sandpapered design coming beautifully together to form a shabby chic environment. Paper lanterns lend a light touch to the room, both in style and function.
But don’t overlook that stunning rug and ottomans which ensure a touch of finesse in this room that is clearly meant for both relaxation and entertainment.
An open-plan layout envelopes the dining room and kitchen in a cosy embrace. Brick-clad island with rattan stools, timber table, and wooden ceiling beams all keep the rustic look going strongly.
And check out that large window above the wash-up area, ensuring ample amounts of natural lighting and ventilation.
A vintage iron four-poster bed with slanting wooden ceiling beams take centre stage in the bedroom, which flaunts a most fanciful look, helped along by the Chinese paper lantern.
Although the colour palette is predominantly neutral and earthy, loud splashes of sapphire blue and cherry red pop up, making the space seem most welcoming and charming.
In the back yard is where we locate the pool, with comfy rattan seating and a hammock that can practically swing over the pool. Lush foliage neatly frames the covered terrace, ensuring some pleasant shade as well as fresh air and privacy.
Pour a glass of wine and grab that book, ‘cause we found the perfect lounging spot for some r&r.
