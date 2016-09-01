​A young couple's home gets a charming makeover

Today on homify before and after, we set foot in Valencia, the scenic port city in Spain that is filled with old-world architecture and contemporary creations. This picturesque location overlooks the striking Mediterranean Sea and boasts a stunning dose of white-sand beaches and lush parks. No wonder then that a young couple chose this city as the spot to settle down.
However, before they could start their ‘happily ever after’, they first had to overcome a drab and gloomy home filled with tired designs, boring layouts, and colours that simply weren’t stylish enough.
Enter the renovation experts of Acertus to make their gloomy space into a dream home filled with modern furnishings, lots of white lights, and charming touches.
Our stylish experts show what they can do in this stunning bathroom transformation. Expanding the vanity space (and opting for a wall-mounted model to save up some floor space), they also treated the new walls to matte-finish surfaces in a crisp white colour, beautifully complementing the new white bureau.
And just notice how stylishly the circular mirror contrasts with the block-shaped vanity, adding a bit of modern character that definitely grabs attention.
The monochrome magic continues into the living room, where whites and blacks offer up a superb colour palette that is (and always will be) elegant and timeless.
But don’t overlook those light touches of pinks and greys, as well as the quirky seating and design accents that bring in some charm and warmth to this living area.
In addition, the artwork, wooden floors, and glossy credenza tell us that the designers (and the young couple) have a keen eye for aesthetic quality, and just love flaunting it.
We love earthy colours, but the dull brown stones of the old bathroom did not do it for us – or for the young couple. Add in those overwhelming stripes of the shower curtain and we definitely have a reason to indulge in a makeover.
The renovated bathroom, however, flaunts a classic white-marble look, made even more impressive by the added sleek fixtures and smart shelves.
Now this is how you do bath time!
On to the other bathroom, where the busy tile pattern of the old layout ensured a tired and cluttered look. Add to that a cluttered cabinet and a vanity that was seemingly crammed into its space, and you can see why a facelift was in order for this bathroom as well.
Just gaze over to the right, where the new bathroom flaunts a sleek, white, and very minimalist look that just seems so much more spacious and elegant. The winning piece here is most definitely that tall mirror that brings in an open and very expansive look.
A room that looks like sweet dreams are guaranteed! This space hits all the right notes: charming wooden floors in a caramel colour; an ultra modern sculpture adding a touch of eccentricity; a plush-looking bed with black-on-white colour contrasts; a generously sized side table; and a massive mirror to double up on the room’s visual size.
Could you have guessed the real reason behind the renovation? A new arrival is on its way, which led to the couple’s decision to create a soothing and welcoming space for their growing little family.
This nursery strikes a very fine chord between child-like, artistic, and elegant. A polka-dotted wall brings in some pattern, while the peeping-rabbit artwork keeps it light and charming.
And the monochrome colour tone is ideal for either boy or girl, meaning additional colours of blues and pinks (or yellows, or purples, or greens… ) will fit in just fantastically!