​A young couple's home gets a charming makeover

Today on homify before and after, we set foot in Valencia, the scenic port city in Spain that is filled with old-world architecture and contemporary creations. This picturesque location overlooks the striking Mediterranean Sea and boasts a stunning dose of white-sand beaches and lush parks. No wonder then that a young couple chose this city as the spot to settle down.

However, before they could start their ‘happily ever after’, they first had to overcome a drab and gloomy home filled with tired designs, boring layouts, and colours that simply weren’t stylish enough.

Enter the renovation experts of Acertus to make their gloomy space into a dream home filled with modern furnishings, lots of white lights, and charming touches.