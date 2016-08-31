​From eek to sleek: a fabulous apartment renovation

Question: if you are faced with a residence that is old, ruined, and about to collapse under a mountain of dust and grime, what do you do? Well, the residents in today’s ‘before and after’ piece asked themselves the very same thing – and they answered that they would treat themselves to a stylish renovation.
Situated in the historically rich and contemporary lavish city of Lisbon, Portugal, this apartment had the right address, but definitely not the right look. Peeling paint was the least of this space’s worries, which is why its owners decided to start from scratch.
Let’s get a glimpse of what transpired…
This is no space to live, let alone cook! Crumbling concrete would make even the most seasoned chef make a run for it, and on top of that the chipped tiles and faded paint of this once glorious room was enough to make the homeowners say enough is enough.
From “oh no” to “yes, please”, the crumbling kitchen has been transformed into a powerful little package which includes an adjoining dining area.
Although they weren’t the only changes to the space, the fresh coat of paint and gleaming chrome fittings have cast a dazzling spell over this new kitchen layout. Ample storage space awaits a multitude of kitchen essentials and appliances, while the dining area looks ripe and ready to receive a bunch of mouth-watering dishes and chattering friends.
Scaffolds to the left, scaffolds to the right – this is what the space looked like while it was being transformed from drab to fab.
In addition to the miraculous changes we just witnessed in the kitchen area, the roof was also taken down as the designers tried to decide in which direction to go with the space and where to place the beautiful living area.
It would seem the designers’ hard work wasn’t for nothing, as they treated the homeowners to this fabulous new living room. Glossy hardwood flooring and large glass doors go together magically, guiding the incoming natural light to bounce around the room most delightfully.
To keep the clutter at bay, a large bookshelf has been added to the wall at the end, ideal for storing and displaying a multitude of keepsakes and décor pieces.
Our favourite pieces here? It has to be that creamy toned rug and retro style white chair that lend a tranquil and most welcoming look to the space.
Rising from the new hardwood floors is a magnificent staircase that transports us to the private areas of the house. And lining the steps are subtle wall lights that neatly and charmingly guide us upstairs.
And don’t miss out that little niche underneath the staircase, perfect for some more storage or for placing a décor piece, such as a houseplant.
