​From eek to sleek: a fabulous apartment renovation

Question: if you are faced with a residence that is old, ruined, and about to collapse under a mountain of dust and grime, what do you do? Well, the residents in today’s ‘before and after’ piece asked themselves the very same thing – and they answered that they would treat themselves to a stylish renovation.

Situated in the historically rich and contemporary lavish city of Lisbon, Portugal, this apartment had the right address, but definitely not the right look. Peeling paint was the least of this space’s worries, which is why its owners decided to start from scratch.

Let’s get a glimpse of what transpired…