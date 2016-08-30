Your browser is out-of-date.

17 lovable garden spaces ideal for your home

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Weekendhaus Zugspitze , Dehner GmbH & Co. KG Dehner GmbH & Co. KG Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
After a rough working week in which you fought deadlines and mean bosses left and right, what could be more rewarding than having a relaxing sit-down in your lush and fresh garden? How about having a stylish and weatherproof spot to do it in? 

A fabulous garden room in-between those plants and flowers is what you need for a weekend of r&r, allowing you to relax comfortably (and stylishly) at home without having to brace those busy streets and people out and about. That is why we’ve searched high and low to bring you 17 options that might just be perfect for your little garden leisure time. 

See which one grabs your fancy…

1. A timber beauty with its own private terrace

'The Crusoe Classic' - 6m x 4m Garden Room / Home Office / Studio / Summer House / Log Cabin / Chalet, Crusoe Garden Rooms Limited Crusoe Garden Rooms Limited Study/office
2. The corner spot with loungers and a stone garden

Summer house and Zen garden Martin Hall Design Modern Garden
3. Stylish seclusion hidden in a lush garden

Summer House, Blackheath, Fraser Brown MacKenna Architects Fraser Brown MacKenna Architects Modern living room
4. Small in space, yet very big in style and appeal

SUMMER HOUSE 2A Design Patios
5. The perfect guestroom for friends staying over

homify Scandinavian style houses
6. A glamorous exterior living room… sign us up!

homify Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
7. Some exterior dining? Yes, please!

Ecocube, ecospace españa ecospace españa Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
8. Pour the wine and have a comfy sit-down in this timber-clad beauty

homify Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
From landscape designers to expert gardeners, we have them all here on homify, and much more. Check out our professionals page.

9. Which would be more perfect: potted plants for a greenhouse, or a stylish hot tub?

Valentino Esterni: strutture ed arredo per esterni, Arredo urbano service srl Arredo urbano service srl Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
10. Working from home? This one gives you a view and fresh air stylishly combined.

Un CUBE dans mon jardin, Frédéric TABARY Frédéric TABARY Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
11. Wooden panels hit all the right notes with this one

homify Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
12. A rustic spot that allows you to get in touch with nature and that rural garden

Un CUBE dans mon jardin, Frédéric TABARY Frédéric TABARY Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
13. Could this be the ultimate wine-storage room?

homify Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
14. A classic design straight out of a fairytale

Weekendhaus Zugspitze , Dehner GmbH & Co. KG Dehner GmbH & Co. KG Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
15. A dark and dramatic piece, complete with woodburner

SPACE PANEL, SPACE GARDEN SPACE GARDEN Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
16. Winter is coming, yet our log storage has never looked more stylish or ready

Drewutnia drewniana, Wood Art Stolarstwo Wood Art Stolarstwo Garden Greenhouses & pavilions Solid Wood Grey
17. A jovial garden room that lets those young minds run wild!

Un CUBE dans mon jardin, Frédéric TABARY Frédéric TABARY Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
See these 8 Garden Features To Die For that could be perfect for your garden back home.

A home extension that changed this family's life
So tell us: which one is your favourite, and what would you use it for?

