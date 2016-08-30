A 50 year old house becomes a home you'll love

One of our favourite things here on homify is getting to see how old and scruffy spaces get renewed into something beautiful and practical. Perhaps that is why we are so fond of our ‘before and after’ segments.

Speaking of which, today’s piece focuses on a house which dates back all the way to the 1960s. Although not in complete ruins, just one look at its ‘before’ stage would be enough to tell you that its golden days were over.

Fortunately, a modern transformation was on the cards, with a goal to take the residence’s space and potential and transform it into a contemporary piece full of splendour and style.

Let’s take a look…