A 50 year old house becomes a home you'll love

One of our favourite things here on homify is getting to see how old and scruffy spaces get renewed into something beautiful and practical. Perhaps that is why we are so fond of our ‘before and after’ segments.
Speaking of which, today’s piece focuses on a house which dates back all the way to the 1960s. Although not in complete ruins, just one look at its ‘before’ stage would be enough to tell you that its golden days were over.
Fortunately, a modern transformation was on the cards, with a goal to take the residence’s space and potential and transform it into a contemporary piece full of splendour and style.
Let’s take a look…
Dull and slightly depressing – that is our thought, at least. Absolutely nothing in the façade stood out or grabbed attention (at least not in the good way), which is why we are happy that a renovation was requested.
We love a good brick wall as much as the next one, but it definitely didn’t do anything for the old residence’s face. But its new look is definitely something to boast about: grey surfaces combined with raw stone, and an overall cleanup (which included the transforming of a few windows) have pulled this stuck-in-the-60s spot into the modern age of beauty.
We just love this covered terrace, a cosy little spot that allows the homeowners to have a sit-down for some fresh air, regardless of the weather conditions.
The new façade’s colours and materials surface here as well, with that magnificent stone forming the focal wall which houses the main entrance.
And as we all know, there is a massive difference between ‘old’ and ‘vintage’, and those patio furniture pieces are most definitely of the latter, lending a stylish touch to the ultra modern layout.
The house’s ground floor is where the service areas are located, like the garage and cellar. Upstairs has been reserved for the ‘living’ spaces, including the dining room, kitchen, and living room in an open-plan layout, three bedrooms, a study, and a bathroom.
It would seem that ‘light’ was the keyword in mind when decorating the new interiors, for these designs are anything but dark and dreary. A flood of natural light pours indoors thanks to the windows. And just look at that elegant glass wall separating the dining space from the staircase.
The dining table and –chairs are ultra modern in style, blending in perfectly with the contemporary character of the new interiors and offsetting magically with the classic-style chandelier.
A hop and a skip (literally) away from the dining area is where we locate the living room, with a plush sofa announcing the start of the relaxation space.
And to the back is the modest little kitchen, which doesn’t hold back in terms of style or function. A charming peninsula dishes up a stylish spot ideal for both cooking and eating, while elegant stools in a crisp-white colour mimics the dining area to perfection.
And notice the abundance of wall sconces adding even more light to the bright interiors, contrasting admirably with the dark tones injected here and there, such as the sofa and the one wall in the background.
Most definitely a modern space that is filled to the brim with contemporary glamour.