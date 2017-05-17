DIY: How to build a barbecue in 8 easy steps!

You might be surprised at how easy it can actually be to build your own bbq!

The braai area is one of the favourite places of any South African family. You can find them there night or day, especially in the warm summer months!

This is why today at homify we are bringing you eight easy steps, which will show you how you can build your own braai area space.

Hopefully the below offers you all of the advice and tips that you need so that you can build a braai area with your very own hands. Take note!