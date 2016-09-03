13 amazing modular homes with their plans

In this edition of homify 360, we have a look at 13 exceptional and stylish modular homes, from the fantastic facades to the layout of the interior. These houses are functional, practical and contemporary, and make the perfect house for a modern family, a professional couple looking for a starter home or even a large family that includes many generations. The idea is that there is a house for any and every family set up, so enjoy the sophisticated style, clean lines and spacious planning that promises to make these houses a gorgeous living space!