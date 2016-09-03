13 amazing modular homes with their plans

In this edition of homify 360, we have a look at 13 exceptional and stylish modular homes, from the fantastic facades to the layout of the interior. These houses are functional, practical and contemporary, and make the perfect house for a modern family, a professional couple looking for a starter home or even a large family that includes many generations. The idea is that there is a house for any and every family set up, so enjoy the sophisticated style, clean lines and spacious planning that promises to make these houses a gorgeous living space!
This home welcomes sunshine and radiant fresh air into the design, which ensures that it's a comfortable style choice and of course you can't go wrong with open plan living.
The kitchen, living room and dining area of this home are all interconnected, a great use of the space within this home.
While this small home may only be 103 square metres in area, each aspect of modern living has been incorporated in the design, from the double garage to the sleeping quarters. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms within this house, while a terrace, kitchen, pantry and living room have been included as well.
This home was designed by the Polish architect, Tomasz Sobieszuk and these plans perfectly display the expert thought behind the layout.
This home is another simple single storey space, and with only 148 square metres in area, it is absolutely beautiful. There are four bedrooms, making it a fabulous use of space and style with family living taken into consideration as well.
This home has been built with insulation in mind, which means that the house will retain heat in winter and be significantly cooler in summer.
A home such as this is definitely a modern take on the old farmhouse design, and while it has included the sloped roof in the design, it's a lot more stylish than a home seen in the countryside.
This home is elegant and contemporary, with a unique edge that makes it attractive to those seeking a home that's different to the others on the block.
A home such as this is ideal for a large family, and with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a double garage, this stylish home might just be perfect.
So while this home has a spacious interior, it also makes way for a usable outdoor dining space, how lovely!
This home has a bit of the classic style incorporated in the design, it's attractive and elegant, while also being a spacious house for a young family.
The plans for this home showcase enough space for comfortable living, entertaining and privacy, who wouldn't want that for their family?
Now this home makes use of its 86 square metres in area to accommodate three small bedrooms and a small kitchen. It's almost like apartment style living, but with the comfort and style of a traditional home with a garden.
These plans show a home that has everything required by a young professional couple for their starter home, but with a modern take on a traditional style.
This spacious house is unbelievable from all angles and with 240 square metres in area and 40 square metres just for the garage this house is just perfect.
This house is pure perfection. The living room, dining room and kitchen are large and welcoming, while rest of the home includes large bedrooms, bathrooms and a double garage.
The front of the house is large, cosy, tidy and welcoming. The footpath immediately greets you and invites you to take a closer look at the doorway.
The plans of the top floor show the three spacious bedrooms and large bathroom, making this brilliant, spacious home so desirable and attractive.
The impressive home is 260 square metres in area and has two large bedrooms as well as an office, a walk-in closet and bathroom. While the facade is sleek and stylish in every way.
This home is definitely another top choice for young professionals who love to maintain their space while living in a spectacularly designed house.
This one storey home is simple and convenient, with all the amenities located on one floor. The materials utilised in the design include stone and steel. It's a great choice as a modern cabin, so let's get over the idea of a wooden cottage in the woods!
The home is simple yet eye-catching, so who wouldn't opt for a contemporary styled house in the woods as a vacation home?
The double storey home showcased here has an area of 118 square metres. But that facade is fabulous and aesthetically appealing too. The old-fashioned porch is definitely a desirable idea on this home.
The three bedrooms are located on the top floor, and while this house has no garage, there is a lovely large living room of about 40 square metres that makes entertaining a must.
This home has a cottage-like appeal, that when surrounded by mountains, panoramic views and nature would be truly superb. It's unique and interesting, making this home a modern fairytale choice.
While this home enjoys chic exterior style, the interior is planned to a tee, with a spacious dining and living room area taking up half of the ground level. If you liked these modular homes, then: 10 Colourful South African Style Facades will amaze you too!