Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

13 amazing modular homes with their plans

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

In this edition of homify 360, we have a look at 13 exceptional and stylish modular homes, from the fantastic facades to the layout of the interior. These houses are functional, practical and contemporary, and make the perfect house for a modern family, a professional couple looking for a starter home or even a large family that includes many generations. The idea is that there is a house for any and every family set up, so enjoy the sophisticated style, clean lines and spacious planning that promises to make these houses a gorgeous living space!

Something dynamic

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This home welcomes sunshine and radiant fresh air into the design, which ensures that it's a comfortable style choice and of course you can't go wrong with open plan living.

Open plan living

homify Walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

The kitchen, living room and dining area of this home are all interconnected, a great use of the space within this home.

Small and simple

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

While this small home may only be 103 square metres in area, each aspect of modern living has been incorporated in the design, from the double garage to the sleeping quarters. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms within this house, while a terrace, kitchen, pantry and living room have been included as well.

Layout

homify Walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

This home was designed by the Polish architect, Tomasz Sobieszuk and these plans perfectly display the expert thought behind the layout.

Simplicity achieved

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This home is another simple single storey space, and with only 148 square metres in area, it is absolutely beautiful. There are four bedrooms, making it a fabulous use of space and style with family living taken into consideration as well.

Perfect plan

homify Walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

This home has been built with insulation in mind, which means that the house will retain heat in winter and be significantly cooler in summer.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

The farmhouse

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

A home such as this is definitely a modern take on the old farmhouse design, and while it has included the sloped roof in the design, it's a lot more stylish than a home seen in the countryside.

The interior plans

homify Walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

This home is elegant and contemporary, with a unique edge that makes it attractive to those seeking a home that's different to the others on the block.

Spacious style

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

A home such as this is ideal for a large family, and with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a double garage, this stylish home might just be perfect.

Great layout

homify Walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

So while this home has a spacious interior, it also makes way for a usable outdoor dining space, how lovely!

Single storey living

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This home has a bit of the classic style incorporated in the design, it's attractive and elegant, while also being a spacious house for a young family.

Sleek planning

homify Walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

The plans for this home showcase enough space for comfortable living, entertaining and privacy, who wouldn't want that for their family?

Comfort and tradition

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Now this home makes use of its 86 square metres in area to accommodate three small bedrooms and a small kitchen. It's almost like apartment style living, but with the comfort and style of a traditional home with a garden.

Tiny yet planned

homify Walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

These plans show a home that has everything required by a young professional couple for their starter home, but with a modern take on a traditional style.

A dreamy home

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This spacious house is unbelievable from all angles and with 240 square metres in area and 40 square metres just for the garage this house is just perfect.

Lovely layout

homify Walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

This house is pure perfection. The living room, dining room and kitchen are large and welcoming, while rest of the home includes large bedrooms, bathrooms and a double garage.

Holistic and stylish

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

The front of the house is large, cosy, tidy and welcoming. The footpath immediately greets you and invites you to take a closer look at the doorway.

A planned interior

homify Walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

The plans of the top floor show the three spacious bedrooms and large bathroom, making this brilliant, spacious home so desirable and attractive.

Gorgeous and sleek

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

The impressive home is 260 square metres in area and has two large bedrooms as well as an office, a walk-in closet and bathroom. While the facade is sleek and stylish in every way.

Determined design

homify Walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

This home is definitely another top choice for young professionals who love to maintain their space while living in a spectacularly designed house.

Convenience

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This one storey home is simple and convenient, with all the amenities located on one floor. The materials utilised in the design include stone and steel. It's a great choice as a modern cabin, so let's get over the idea of a wooden cottage in the woods!

Private space

homify Walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

The home is simple yet eye-catching, so who wouldn't opt for a contemporary styled house in the woods as a vacation home?

Pretty perfect

homify Country style house
homify

homify
homify
homify

The double storey home showcased here has an area of 118 square metres. But that facade is fabulous and aesthetically appealing too. The old-fashioned porch is definitely a desirable idea on this home.

Style space

homify Walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

The three bedrooms are located on the top floor, and while this house has no garage, there is a lovely large living room of about 40 square metres that makes entertaining a must.

Enchanting cottage

homify Country style house
homify

homify
homify
homify

This home has a cottage-like appeal, that when surrounded by mountains, panoramic views and nature would be truly superb. It's unique and interesting, making this home a modern fairytale choice.

For the family

homify Walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

While this home enjoys chic exterior style, the interior is planned to a tee, with a spacious dining and living room area taking up half of the ground level. If you liked these modular homes, then: 10 Colourful South African Style Facades will amaze you too!

A small, old home gets a new life on a small budget
Which fabulous home did you like the most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks