The lovely home with a large terrace

This home is a great choice for relaxing and unwinding. The spacious interior, welcoming neutral colours and gorgeous outdoor space makes this home a great choice for any family. Whether it be as a holiday home or even a forever living place, there is something charming about this simple home that makes it an attractive choice that is full of style and elegance. And the large terrace is a great spot to enjoy the serenity of the home, or entertain family and friends in chic and elegant comfort. Whatever, your home needs are, this stunning structure will fulfil your requirements.
The architects of this simple and sophisticated Japanese styled house opted to create a façade that is attractive and spacious, allowing the interior to shine brightly in the evening, while keeping the home warm and cosy during the day, as the sunshine pours in.
This side view shows a home that is expertly designed in contemporary style, while the double storey home is already spacious, the extra level takes the interior to new heights. It’s different and quirky, but that doesn’t make this lovely home any less amazing! The perfect placement of windows and doors is another positive aspect to this gorgeous house.
One of the main attractions to this beautiful home has to be the terrace, it’s a sensational space that is filled with style, making the exterior just as inviting as the interior. Who wouldn’t want to spend the entire day just lazing about in the sun? Sunshine and fresh air, what more could you want from a daily companion!
This living room is a great choice of layout, materials and neutral space, allowing the occupants to enjoy the view of the garden from the comfort of the interior, especially on colder or rainy days, when going outside isn’t that enjoyable. Cuddle up and just watch the rainfall from the comfort of your sofa while enjoying a warm cup of cocoa, now isn’t that worth doing?
The gradient ceiling of this home is welcoming and sophisticated, allowing this interior to enjoy even more sunshine from the top floor of the home. It’s unbelievably warm and friendly! And everything that a home should be.
If you ever wondered what a difference sunshine can make to the sensational elegance of a home, this marvellous and contemporary styled exterior shows off the perfection of this spacious modern home. Sunshine is plenty, fresh air is fabulous and obviously this house is gorgeous!